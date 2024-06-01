"The problem is consistency" - Fnatic's coach, Elmapuddy after their early elimination from VCT Masters Shanghai (Exclusive)

VCT Masters Shanghai has been an exciting event to witness. The remaining eight teams have been bringing their A-game to the competition leading to some exciting matches. Day 8 opened with an EMEA brawl between the teams, Fnatic and FUT Esports.

The Bo3 (Best-of-three) went all the way as each team was able to earn a win on their opponents' map pick. This led to the final map, Ascent which is where FUT Esports took complete control and closed it out comfortably leading to an overall score of 2-1.

At the post-match conference, Sportskeeda Esports' Sneh Jadhav got the opportunity to talk to Fnatic's head coach, Elmapuddy during which he said:

"The problem is consistency."

Fnatic's coach, Elmapuddy talks about their early elimination and loss against FUT Esports in VCT Masters Shanghai

Fnatic qualified for VCT Masters Shanghai as the number one seed from EMEA. After an underwhelming performance in Kickoff, this team was able to make a comeback in Stage 1 and create high expectations for themselves coming into the Masters event.

In their match against FUT Esports, the team was able to start off strong with a map win. However, they were not able to continue this momentum as they lost the next two maps which led to a 1-2 loss. This was similar to their result in the first match, Gen.G where the team was unable to close the last two maps despite having a 1-0 lead.

At the post-match conference, Sportskeeda Esports talked to Fnatic's head coach, Elmapuddy to ask him about the challenges he faced and if the team's performance was affected by the extra days they received as the number one seed. Here's what he said:

"The problem is consistency from map to map. Like we look amazing and then we look terrible. It doesn't seem to matter what the map is. It can be Lotus to Ascent to Icebox, it doesn't really matter. We just need to find consistency. So I don't think it worked against us. We won the first map on both series so we came out swinging, just couldn't convert the last two maps."

After this defeat, Fnatic was eliminated from VCT Masters Shanghai. They could not win a single series and only won a total of two maps in the entire event.

