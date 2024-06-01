VCT Masters Shanghai's Playoffs stage has led to some very unexpected moments. Eight teams are giving it their all to stay in the competition and get their hands on the Masters trophy. Day 8 opened with a match between the two EMEA teams Fnatic and FUT Esports.

The Bo3 (Best-of-three) went the distance as both teams won on each other's map picks. In the final map, Ascent, FUT Esports held a commanding lead and closed the series with a 2-1 win.

At the post-match conference, Sportskeeda Esports' Sneh Jadhav caught up with FUT Esports' yetujey, during which he said:

"I am feeling extremely happy."

FUT Esports' yetujey talks about achieving the highest placement for a Turkish team in VCT Masters Shanghai

FUT Esports showcased a terrific performance in Stage 1, trouncing opponents with sheer mechanical skill while innovating with unusual compositions. They came into VCT Masters Shanghai as the number-three seed from EMEA and have improved with every match.

VCT Masters Shanghai is yetujey's first international event. His performance has looked better with each series as he dominates opponents with his mechanical skill. In Shanghai, FUT Esports secured a significant achievement as they became the first Turkish squad to make it to the top six of an international event.

In the post-match conference, Sportskeeda Esports approached FUT Esports' yetujey and asked him about how he felt about achieving this and how his journey has been so far. Here's what he said:

"Obviously, I am feeling extremely happy, I am ecstatic. I have to thank my teammates as well since this is because of them. They are all practicing really hard, putting in a lot of hard work. So I want to thank them as well. I am not sure if we can call this success. I think we can define it as success when we become the champions. So far, I am quite happy with what I have accomplished."

With this win, FUT Esports have progressed in the lower bracket of the Playoffs in VCT Masters Shanghai. This has also resulted in Fnatic's elimination from the event.

