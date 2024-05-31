"We showed how good we actually can be" - Team Heretics' benjyfishy after their win against EDward Gaming in VCT Masters Shanghai (Exclusive)

VCT Masters Shanghai has been delivering some exciting matches in its Playoffs stage. The number one seeds and the Swiss stage winners have been giving it their all to inch closer towards the Masters trophy. Day 7 had two matches scheduled and one of them was between EMEA's Team Heretics and China's EDward Gaming.

The Bo3 (Best-of-three) series ended up being a quick one as Team Heretics effortlessly won both maps, ending it with a 2-0 score. In the entire series, EDward Gaming were only able to win nine rounds in total.

In the post-match conference, Sportskeeda Esports' Sneh Jadhav got the opportunity to talk to Team Heretics' benjyfishy. During it, the esports professional had this to say:

"We showed how good we actually can be."

Team Heretics' benjyfishy talks about their dominant win against EDward Gaming in VCT Masters Shanghai

Team Heretics have been looking better with each match in VCT Masters Shanghai. They came into the event as the second seed from EMEA and have had to play with a stand-in. Despite this, Heretics have never shown any weaknesses and have always closed out their matches with a win.

In VCT Masters Shanghai, Team Heretics is the only squad that has faced all the Chinese teams. Their matches against Dragon Ranger Gaming (DRG) and FunPlus Phoenix (FPX) ended with a 2-0 and 2-1 score line, respectively. However, despite these results, their most effortless win was against the region's number one seed, EDward Gaming.

So, Sportskeeda Esports approached Team Heretics' benjyfishy to ask him if the previous encounters with the Chinese teams, FPX and DRG, contributed towards the landslide victory against EDward Gaming. Here's what he said:

"Yeah, 100%. I mean before our game against DRG, we had one day of practice. I think as the tournament went on, we have become just better. Since we qualified to Playoffs, we got a few days off where we prepared and I think that's why we were so dominant in this game."

He further added:

"We had time to prepare, which we didn't have against DRG or FPX. I think if we were more prepared against DRG or FPX, we would have had an easier time. But yeah I think now that we have had more time, we showed how good we actually can be."

With this win, Team Heretics have progressed further in the Upper Brackets of the Playoffs stage in VCT Masters Shanghai. Their next opponent will be G2 Esports, where they will fight for a spot in the Upper Finals of the event.

