"We just couldn't stop them."- Paper Rex's coach, alecks after their defeat against G2 Esports in VCT Masters Shanghai (Exclusive)

VCT Masters Shanghai has commenced with its Playoffs stage. Out of the eight remaining teams, four are the number-one seeds from the regional Stage 1 while the rest are Swiss stage winners. Day 7 opened with a match between Pacific's Paper Rex and Americas' G2 Esports.

The Bo3 (Best-of-three) went all the way as both teams won on each other's map picks. However, on the decider map, Bind, G2 Esports closed the map with a 13-5 scoreline, winning the series by 2-1.

At the post-match conference, Sportskeeda Esports' Sneh Jadhav got the chance to talk to Paper Rex's coach alecks, during which he said:

"We just couldn't stop them."

Paper Rex's coach alecks talks about the underwhelming performance on Bind against G2 Esports in VCT Masters Shanghai

Expand Tweet

Trending

Paper Rex came into VCT Masters Shanghai as the number one seed from the Pacific region. The team, now reunited with Jinggg, lost only a single match in Stage 1. Hence, expectations were sky high from Paper Rex in this Masters event.

In their first match against G2 Esports, Paper started with a strong performance on the first map, Split. Later, G2 won on Lotus and equalized the score. The final map, Bind, is where things went wrong for Paper Rex.

On Bind, G2 Esports had the perfect reads on Paper Rex's aggression and would catch them off guard multiple times. This led to a devastating 5-13 loss for Paper Rex, giving G2 the series win. In the post-match conference, Sportskeeda Esports approached Paper Rex's coach alecks to ask him about what according to him were the reasons for G2's dominant win on Bind. Here's what he said:

"I think we just couldn't stop them, you know? The combo of utility, the executes, we couldn't stop their entrances. We were losing our gunfights. When this happens, nothing much you can do there. I think we over rotated a bit too much. We didn't play our game as well as we can and it shows in the scoreline."

Expand Tweet

Due to this loss, Paper Rex will now move to the lower bracket of the Playoffs in VCT Masters Shanghai. Their next match will see them play for their tournament lives.

Check out these articles: