"I was not that confident." - EDward Gaming's ZmjjKK after their defeat against Paper Rex in VCT Masters Shanghai (Exclusive)

VCT Masters Shanghai is heading towards the next phase of its Playoffs Stage, and out of the eight seeded teams, two more have been eliminated from the competition. Day 8 had two matches scheduled, with one of them being between Pacific's Paper Rex and China's EDward Gaming.

The Bo3 (Best-of-three) started strong, with both teams giving it their all in the first map. However, by the end, Paper Rex emerged victorious and closed out the series with a 2-0 win.

At the post-match conference, Sportskeeda Esports' Sneh Jadhav got the opportunity to talk to EDward Gaming's ZmjjKK during which he said:

"I was not that confident."

ZmjjKK talks about the defeat against Paper Rex in VCT Masters Shanghai

EDward Gaming came into VCT Masters Shanghai as the number one seed from their region. They cemented themselves in VCT history after a phenomenal run last year in Tokyo. However, despite having great results in the regional event, the team has since then struggled to perform on the international stage.

In their first match against Team Heretics, the team was showered with high expectations. However, these weren't met as they were greatly overpowered and only managed to win a total of nine rounds. A similar result occurred during their match against Paper Rex, who they were able to run over in their previous face-off in Masters Madrid.

During the post-match conference of VCT Masters Shanghai, Sportskeeda Esports asked EDward Gaming's ZmjjKK about what he thought his team lacked against Paper Rex in Shanghai in comparison to Madrid. Here's what he said:

"I think I was not that confident in today's competition, as confident as I was the last time in Masters Madrid. This is what I think I lacked from today's matchup."

EDward Gaming was eliminated from VCT Masters Shanghai following this defeat. They were unable to win a single match, making FunPlus Phoenix (FPX) the only team from the Chinese region to score a series win.

