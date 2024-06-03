"This match was very scrappy" - 100 Thieves' Boostio after their crucial win against Paper Rex in VCT Masters Shanghai (Exclusive)

VCT Masters Shanghai is headed toward the final set of matches in the event, where the top four teams will be playing in front of a larger crowd in a new arena. Day 10 of the event started with an intense elimination match between Americas' 100 Thieves and Pacific's Paper Rex.

The Bo3 (Best-of-three) series between these two teams was an explosive one. Both were able to win on their map picks, which finally led to overtime on the third map, Icebox. This is where 100 Thieves started to win out crucially and hence, crossed the finish line with a 2-1 win.

In the post-match conference of VCT Masters Shanghai, Sportskeeda Esports' Sneh Jadhav talked to 100 Thieves' Boostio during which he said:

"This match was very scrappy."

100 Thieves' Boostio talks about their crucial win against Paper Rex in VCT Masters Shanghai

100 Thieves is among the tournament favorites coming into VCT Masters Shanghai. They looked exceptional in Stage 1 as they trampled over the Americas teams to win the regional event and secure the number one spot. In their matchup against Paper Rex, the series ended up becoming a lot closer than expected. Both teams won one map each to equalize the score to 1-1, but it was finally on Icebox where 100 Thieves managed to cross the finish line in overtime.

Boostio from 100 Thieves has faced off against Paper Rex previously to win Valorant Champions 2023. So, in the post-match conference of VCT Masters Shanghai, Sportskeeda Esports approached him to ask if winning against them was easier or more difficult this time. Here's what he said:

"I think overall as a team, 100 Thieves we probably match up better than EG (Evil Geniuses) did. This match was very scrappy. On our Breeze we looked very good, very dominant. On Sunset, you know we can work on some stuff. But when it came down to the last Icebox match, it was very scrappy. That's how it gets when you verse Paper Rex to be honest. Its always some funny rounds, some crazy shit happening."

He further added,

"But I think overall it was probably easier this time to be honest. I had more confidence going into the match this time than I did with my old team, EG because my teammates are just better than my last old EG teammates in terms of aim. So that's you need against PRX to be honest. Like you don't need that much anti strating. You know what they are gonna do and just you need to out aim them and that's what we did today."

After this victory, 100 Thieves have proceeded further in the lower brackets of the Playoffs stage. They have secured the top four spot and will be facing off against Team Heretics next in an elimination match.

