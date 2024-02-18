G2 Esports vs KRÜ Esports - VCT Americas Kickoff: Predictions, where to watch, and more

Group C of the VCT Americas Kickoff event will commence on Day 3 with the G2 Esports vs KRÜ Esports matchup. The competition has eleven teams giving it their all to qualify for VCT Masters Madrid. These teams will go through a group stage that will follow a double-elimination bracket.

Day 2 of the event had two matches scheduled. The first one, between Sentinels and LOUD, was close, but it was eventually the former that won the Bo3 (Best-Of-Three) series by 2-0. On the same day, North American fans witnessed another loss for their region as Leviatán bested 100 Thieves with a close 2-1 win.

As we head into the third day, fans of American Valorant will have an enthralling match in store. Both G2 and KRÜ have proved themselves on the big stage in the past. This time, they have the talent and potential to become the dark horses of this Kickoff event. Read on to learn more about the G2 Esports vs KRÜ Esports matchup, including the predictions, potential lineup, livestream details, and more.

G2 Esports vs KRÜ Esports - Which team will win their opening match at VCT Americas Kickoff?

Predictions

G2 Esports comprises the former The Guard core that won the 2023 Americas Ascension event. This team mowed down all its competition and secured themselves a franchise spot. Since then, G2 has added one of the best Duelist players of the region, leaf, to their roster.

KRÜ Esports had a difficult time last year. The team could not get a single win in the Americas League but managed to beat everyone during the LCQ (Last Chance Qualifiers) to qualify for Champions 2023. For 2024, they have recruited two pros, mta and Shyy, to their roster.

The G2 Esports vs KRÜ Esports VCT matchup favors the former due to the results achieved by the core in the last few years. However, there is a chance that KRÜ's roster changes will come with some surprises that will throw G2 off.

Head-to-head

These teams have never faced each other before.

Recent results

G2 Esports' most recent match was at the Ludwig x Tarik Invitational 2, where they faced off against Oxygen Esports and lost the Bo3 series by a 0-2 scoreline.

KRÜ Esports' most recent match was against FURIA at Superdome 2023: Columbia, where they lost their Bo3 series 0-2.

Potential Lineups

G2 Esports

Jacob " valyn " Batio (IGL)

" Batio (IGL) Michael " neT " Bernet

" Bernet Jonah " JonahP " Pulice

" Pulice Trent " trent " Cairns

" Cairns Nathan " leaf " Orf

" Orf Josh "JoshRT" Lee (Coach)

KRÜ Esports

Fabian "Shyy" Usnayo

Usnayo Angelo " keznit " Mori

" Mori Nicolás " mta " Gonzáles

" Gonzáles Nicolas "Klaus" Ferrari

Ferrari Marco " Melser " Amaro (IGL)

" Amaro (IGL) Jorge "Atom" Sierro (Coach)

When and where to watch G2 Esports vs KRÜ Esports

Valorant enthusiasts can watch this match on the official YouTube and Twitch channels of VCT Americas. The series will take place on February 18 at 2 pm PDT/11 pm CET/3:30 am IST (next day)/7:00 am JST (next day). Here are the links:

G2 Esports vs KRÜ Esports on Twitch : Watch here

: Watch here G2 Esports vs KRÜ Esports on YouTube: Watch here

