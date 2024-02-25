G2 Esports vs KRÜ Esports - VCT Americas Kickoff: Predictions, where to watch, and more

G2 Esports vs KRÜ Esports is the final match of the Group Stage in VCT Americas Kickoff. Over the past week, the eleven teams have been giving their best on the stage to qualify for Masters Madrid. So far, three teams have made it to the Playoffs whilst two have been eliminated. The remaining six teams will now compete for the Play-Ins slot.

Day 6 had an incredible matchup between two NA teams, G2 Esports vs Evil Geniuses. This match was predicted to be heavily in favor of G2; however, Evil Geniuses' new roster came up with compositions and ideas that got them a 2-0 win in the Bo3 (Best-of-three) series.

Now, G2 Esports will have to face KRÜ once again and try their best not to be eliminated from the event.

G2 Esports vs KRÜ Esports - Which team will get knocked out at VCT Americas Kickoff?

Predictions

G2 Esports has been looking quite shaky at this Kickoff event. While the team has come up with great ideas and has huge leads over their opponents, they haven't been able to close out the maps every time. G2 has had some moments of greatness here and there, but they will need a perfect series to continue their run at the Kickoff event.

At the start of the event, many wrote KRÜ Esports off due to the minimal changes they made to their roster. However, this team has proved to be quite resilient and has put up a great performance at the Kickoff event so far.

This VCT match of G2 Esports vs KRÜ Esports favors the former simply because of the core playing together and getting great results for a long time.

However, KRÜ made things very close when they faced G2 last time, and the same could happen for this one.

Head-to-head

These teams have faced each other only once during the Americas Kickoff event, where G2 Esports won the Bo3 series by 2-1.

Recent results

G2 Esports' most recent match was against Evil Geniuses at the Americas Kickoff event, where they lost their Bo3 series by 0-2.

KRÜ Esports' most recent match was also at the same event where they lost their Bo3 series against G2 Esports by 1-2.

Potential Lineups

G2 Esports

Jacob " valyn " Batio (IGL)

" Batio (IGL) Michael " neT " Bernet

" Bernet Jonah " JonahP " Pulice

" Pulice Trent " trent " Cairns

" Cairns Nathan " leaf " Orf

" Orf Josh "JoshRT" Lee (Coach)

KRÜ Esports

Fabian "Shyy" Usnayo

Usnayo Angelo " keznit " Mori

" Mori Nicolás " mta " Gonzáles

" Gonzáles Nicolas "Klaus" Ferrari

Ferrari Marco " Melser " Amaro (IGL)

" Amaro (IGL) Jorge "Atom" Sierro (Coach)

When and where to watch G2 Esports vs KRÜ Esports

Readers can watch this VCT match unfold on the official YouTube and Twitch channels of VCT Americas. This series will take place on February 25 at 6 pm PDT / 3 am CET (next day) / 7:30 am IST (next day) / 11:00 am JST (next day). Here are the links:

G2 Esports vs KRÜ Esports on Twitch : Watch here

: Watch here G2 Esports vs KRÜ Esports on YouTube: Watch here

