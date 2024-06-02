G2 Esports vs Team Heretics - VCT 2024 Masters Shanghai Upper Bracket Semifinals: Prediction, where to watch, and more

G2 Esports vs Team Heretics is set to be an exciting matchup in the VCT Masters Shanghai Upper Bracket Semifinals, taking place in the Valorant Arena in Shanghai. Both teams have been in stellar form, as they gear up for a rather heated match to claim a place in the Upper Bracket Finals. The losing team will be placed in the Lower Bracket, where they will have one more chance to redeem themselves and claim a spot in the Grand Finals.

In this article, we will provide expert predictions, analyze the key factors, and provide live stream details for this heated VCT Masters Shanghai 2024 Upper Bracket Semifinals.

G2 Esports vs Team Heretics: Who will qualify for the VCT Masters Shanghai 2024 Upper Bracket Finals?

Prediction

The G2 Esports vs Team Heretics is going to be a close match for sure in the VCT Masters Shanghai Upper Bracket Semifinals. G2 boasts a well-balanced team that recently took down fan favorites Paper Rex in a 2-1 victory, with good frags and well-coordinated plays.

On the other hand, Team Heretics comfortably defeated EDward Gaming after displaying their mettle with a resounding 2-0 victory, showcasing an amazing strategic shift and teamwork. They have a rock-solid defense while still having an impressive frag potential on attack.

Map selection is going to be a key factor, with Team Heretics likely to have an advantage in Maps like Icebox and Sunset, while G2 might perform significantly better on maps like Bind. Overall, G2 has a slight advantage owing to more firepower potential, but Heretics' current form can put in a major upset on the global stage.

Head-to-head

G2 Esports vs Team Heretics has taken place once in the past, in this same VCT Masters Shanghai 2024 Swiss Stage. G2 won the best-of-three (Bo3) with a 2-1 score.

Recent results

G2's most recent match was against the popular APAC team Paper Rex, where they won with an overall score of 2-1 in a Bo3 match.

Team Heretics displayed a dominant win against EDward Gaming with a score of 2-0 in their most recent match. Both the matches listed took place in this same VCT Masters Shanghai 2024 tournament.

Lineups

G2 Esports:

Jacob " valyn " Batio (IGL)

" Batio (IGL) Jacob " icy " Lange

" Lange Jonah " JonahP " Pulice

" Pulice Trent " trent " Cairns

" Cairns Nathan " leaf " Orf

" Orf Josh "JoshRT" Lee (Coach)

Team Heretics:

Ričardas " Boo " Lukaševičius (IGL)

" Lukaševičius (IGL) Benjy " benjyfishy" David Fish

David Fish Enes " RieNs " Ecirli

" Ecirli Mert " WoOt " Alkan

" Alkan Patryk " paTiTek " Fabrowski

" Fabrowski Neil "neilzinho" Finlay (Coach)

When and where to watch G2 Esports vs Team Heretics?

Fans can watch the G2 Esports vs Team Heretics Semifinals on the official Twitch and YouTube channels of the Valorant Champions Tour. This match will kick off on June 2, 2024, at 4:00 am PT / 1:00 pm CET / 4:30 pm IST. Here's where you can watch them:

G2 Esports vs Team Heretics on YouTube: Watch here

Watch here G2 Esports vs Team Heretics on Twitch: Watch here

