G2 Esports vs Turtle Troop - NA Valorant Challengers League: Predictions, where to watch, and more

As Week 4 of the North American Valorant Challengers Week kicks off, an exciting list of twelve talented teams will be battling it out for a chance to top their respective groups. With the region’s top teams going head-to-head, it’s bound to get exciting.

Day 2 of Week 4 will begin with an exciting matchup between the highly regarded roster of G2 Esports and the up-and-coming contender Turtle Troop (TT) in a best-of-three (BO3) matchup. After winning their previous games, both of these Valorant teams are looking to substantiate their winning streaks. For G2, this means retaining their top position, while for TT, this would allow them to rise up the ranks in the group, where they currently sit second to last.

G2 Esports vs Turtle Troop - Who will win this Week 4 matchup of Valorant Challengers North America: Split 1?

Predictions

Despite being fairly new, Turtle Troop (TT) is a favorable contender for this matchup. With a positive three wins/two losses match-win ratio and an authoritative lineup, this Valorant team might just prove to be a bigger obstacle for G2 than they might have imagined. Turtle Troop are led by Peter "Governor" No, followed by players mummAy, Add3r, TiGG, and Wedid.

However, G2 boasts an undeniable roster that's far more experienced and has already proven itself on a global stage. Led by ex-Sentinels stalwart ShahZam, with talented players such as dapr, wippie, penny, and OXY included, this lineup is incredibly strong and should be able to knock TT out quite comfortably.

Although G2 clearly has an upper hand coming into this matchup, we cannot write out Turtle Troop just yet, as they're slowly on the rise in both form and on the leaderboards. TT has won all three qualifying matches to the NA Valorant Challengers League, losing only to titans such as Shopify Rebellion and FaZe Clan.

Nevertheless, G2 has seen a steady plateau of victories in recent form, winning all three of their matchups in the main Challengers League event, overwhelming FaZe Clan, Breakthru, and Oxygen Esports. This means that the superstar team will approach this matchup with consistent form and play, something that Turtle Troop lacks at the moment.

Turtle Troop recently managed to bounce back by securing a 2:0 win against Moist Moguls in the Challengers League main event. However, it wasn’t a convincing victory as they barely managed to scrape through, winning 15:13 on Map 1 and 13:9 on Map 2.

Head-to-head

Considering that it's still early on in this year's season, G2 and Turtle Troop have never met in a professional esports event before. This means that fans will get to witness an exciting first-time showdown, with the scales tipping heavily in G2’s favor.

Recent results

Turtle Troop has only ever played professionally in the NA Valorant Challengers League, winning all three of their qualifiers against YFP Gaming (2:1), The Nation (1:2), and OREsports (2:0). At the main event, TT won only one of their three matches, losing to Shopify Rebellion and FaZe Clan, but winning against Moist Moguls. Interestingly, they played all their qualifiers under the name of Squirtle Squad before switching to Turtle Troop in the main event due to copyright issues.

G2 kicked off their Challengers League journey with a 2:1 victory over FaZe Clan, continuing that winning streak against Breakthru with a 2:1 scoreline and a dominant 2:0 victory versus Oxygen Esports. Currently, G2 sits at the top of the group and will most likely retain that position against TT.

Potential lineups

G2 Esports

Shahzeb “ ShahZam ” Khan (In-Game Leader/IGL)

” Khan (In-Game Leader/IGL) Michael “ dapr ” Gulino

” Gulino Maxim “ wippie ” Shepelev

” Shepelev Erik “ penny ” Penny

” Penny Francis “ OXY ” Hoang

” Hoang Ian “Immi” Harding (Coach)

Turtle Troop

Tanner " TiGG " Spanu (In-Game Leader/IGL)

" Spanu (In-Game Leader/IGL) Jack " Add3r " Hayashi

" Hayashi Peter " Governor " No

" No Matthew " Wedid " Suchan

" Suchan Anthony " mummAy " DiPaolo

" DiPaolo Andy “Avhyno” Sanschagrin (Coach)

Where to watch

Enthusiasts of Valorant esports can catch this NA: VCL Week 4 match live on the Twitch handles of Valorant North America and Knights Arena. Additionally, this match will likely be broadcast on all the official watch parties of streamers and players who choose to stream it. Turtle Troop will face off against G2 Esports on Thursday, March 9, 2023 at 1:00 pm PST/10:00 pm CET/2:30 am (next day) IST.

Poll : Who do you think will win this matchup? G2 Esports Turtle Troop 0 votes