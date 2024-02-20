Global Esports vs ZETA DIVISION - VCT Pacific Kickoff: Predictions, where to watch, and more

Global Esports vs ZETA DIVISION is the elimination match of Group A in the VCT Pacific Kickoff. The eleven teams will kick off the Group Stage with a double elimination bracket and fight for the four slots in the Playoffs. This event will determine the two teams that will qualify for VCT Masters Madrid.

Day 4 had two matches scheduled. The first was between DetonatioN FocusMe and Team Secret. Against all expectations, Team Secret regained their status by winning the Bo3 (Best-of-three) by 2-0.

A similar scoreline emerged for the next series, where DRX absolutely decimated Talon Esports, becoming the third team to qualify for the Playoffs.

Global Esports vs ZETA DIVISION - Which team will avoid elimination at VCT Pacific Kickoff?

Expand Tweet

Predictions

Global Esports' new roster has shown a lot of potential at this event. This fresh iteration of GE is filled with talented players who have delivered crucial individual moments at the Kickoff event. The team has come in with a revitalized mindset and looked a lot more synchronized than last year.

ZETA DIVISION has also made a good amount of improvement since last year. The new roster looks sharper than before and a lot more confident. Owing to a string of incredible performances, ZETA is considered a dark horse at this event.

The matchup between Global Esports and ZETA DIVISION favors the latter due to their recent performances. However, Global's last match against BLEED showed they can go toe to toe against better teams and clinch wins. This Bo3 series will not be easy for either team.

Expand Tweet

Head-to-head

These teams have faced each other on multiple occasions. Their most recent clash was during the VCT Pacific Kickoff event, where ZETA DIVISION won the Bo3 series 2-0.

Recent results

Global Esports' most recent match was at the Pacific Kickoff event against BLEED, where they clinched the Bo3 series with a 2-1 scoreline.

Expand Tweet

ZETA DIVISION's most recent game was at the same event where they suffered a 1-2 defeat to T1.

Potential Lineups

Global Esports

Russel " Russ " Mendes (IGL)

" Mendes (IGL) Gary " blaZek1ng " Dastin

" Dastin Abhirup " Lightningfast " Choudhury

" Choudhury Niko " Polvi " Polvinen

" Polvinen Benedict " Benkai " Tan

" Tan Park " Bazzi " Jun-ki

" Jun-ki Peter "Spin" Bradford (Head Coach)

ZETA DIVISION

Yuuma " Dep " Hisamoto

" Hisamoto Ushida " Laz " Koji (IGL)

" Koji (IGL) Hiroki " hiroronn " Yanai

" Yanai Tenta " TENNN " Asai

" Asai Yushin " yuran " Hato

" Hato Carlos "Carlao" Mohn (Head Coach)

When and where to watch Global Esports vs ZETA DIVISION?

Readers can watch the match on the official YouTube and Twitch channels of VCT Pacific. The series will take place on February 21 at 2 am PDT / 11 am CET / 3:30 pm IST / 6 pm SGT / 7 pm KST.

Global Esports vs ZETA DIVISION on Twitch : Watch here

: Watch here Global Esports vs ZETA DIVISION on YouTube: Watch here

Check out these VCT listicles:

Teams to look out for in Americas League || Teams to look out for in China League || Players to look out for in China League || Teams to look out for in 2024 || Players to look out for in 2024

Poll : Who will win this match? Global Esports ZETA DIVISION 0 votes