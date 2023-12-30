10 highest-earning Valorant players in VCT 2023

Valorant Esports has seen many excellent players over the years, and VCT 2023 is no different. Talented players worldwide joined in multiple international tournaments to showcase their mettle and compete for the prize. Alongside the pride of lifting the trophy, they also had large winners' cheques to cash in.

This article takes a look at the highest-earning Valorant athletes in 2023.

Valorant players who won the most in cash prizes after VCT 2023

10) d4v41 - $199,729.44

d4v41 (Image via Riot Games)

VCT 2023 team: Paper Rex

Paper Rex VCT 2024 team: Paper Rex

Khalish "d4v41" Rusyaidee is a player for the Paper Rex Valorant team. He played the flex role for the team and is known for his phenomenal clutch potential, no matter who the opponent is.

9) saadhak - $207,560.37

Saadhak (Image via Riot Games)

VCT 2023 team: LOUD

LOUD VCT 2024 team: LOUD

Matias "Saadhak" Delipetro is the in-game leader of LOUD Esports. He has been on the squad for a long time and is one of the key reasons behind the squad's sustained success. His excellent strategies and shot-calling have helped LOUD remain consistent.

8) Derke - $211,482.66

Derke (Image via Riot Games)

VCT 2023 team: Fnatic

Fnatic VCT 2024 team: Fnatic

Nikita "Derke" Sirmitev is one of the best entry-fraggers out there. He joined Fnatic in 2021 before Masters Reykjavík. From then to Champions 2023, he has improved tremendously, as seen in his playstyle and mechanics.

7) Boaster - $214,422.02

Boaster (Image via Riot Games)

VCT 2023 team: Fnatic

Fnatic VCT 2024 team: Fnatic

Fnatic's IGL, Jake "Boaster" Howlett, is one of the brightest brains out there regarding the VCT. He built the team from scratch and made it one of the highest-earning Valorant teams in 2023. His individual gameplay skills have also greatly improved over the years.

6) Chronicle - $238,571.66

Chronicle (Image via Riot Games)

VCT 2023 team: Fnatic

Fnatic VCT 2024 team: Fnatic

Timofey "Chronicle" Khromov is the Valorant player with the most number of tournament titles to his name. He won Masters Berlin in 2021 with Gambit Esports and VCT LOCK//IN São Paulo and Masters Tokyo in 2023 with Fnatic.

5) Demon1 - $246,666.6

Demon1 (Image via Riot Games)

VCT 2023 team: Evil Geniuses

Evil Geniuses VCT 2024 team: NRG Esports

Max "Demon1" Mazanov was the last piece of the puzzle that Evil Geniuses (EG) needed. He is a dominant aimer with equal proficiency on Duelists like Jett and Controllers like Brimstone. He was one of the biggest reasons EG went from the bottom of the barrel to world champions in 2023.

4) C0M - $252,366.67

C0M (Image via Riot Games)

VCT 2023 team: Evil Geniuses

Evil Geniuses VCT 2024 team: Unconfirmed

Corbin "C0M" Lee is the primary Initiator for Evil Geniuses. Best known for his Sova, he has flexed onto Viper for some maps, delivering fantastic performances irrespective of the Agent he is on. C0M is perhaps best known for his flank timings that catch enemies off guard, winning his team multiple clutches.

3) Boostio - $252,366.67

Boostio (Image via Riot Games)

VCT 2023 team: Evil Geniuses

Evil Geniuses VCT 2024 team: Unconfirmed

Kelden "Boostio" Pupello has been one of the best IGLs in Valorant esports in 2023. What makes him even more amazing is that he matches up his in-game calling abilities with his aim, getting strategic first kills and clutching out crucial rounds.

2) Jawgemo - $252,366.67

Jawgemo (Image via Riot Games)

VCT 2023 team: Evil Geniuses

Evil Geniuses VCT 2024 team: Unconfirmed

Alexander "jawgemo" Mor is another gem in the crown of Evil Geniuses. This Cambodian player is an expert at holding down sites, whether he is playing Raze or Astra. He is also known for his ability to burst into sites on maps that suit Raze better than Jett.

1) Ethan - $288,266.67

Ethan (Image via Riot Games)

VCT 2023 team: Evil Geniuses

Evil Geniuses VCT 2024 team: NRG Esports

Ethan "Ethan" Arnold is one of the best flex players in Valorant esports. The way he uses supportive utility like flashes on Agents like KAY/O and Skye is unmatched in the professional scene.

This underrated star has always been the backbone for Evil Geniuses throughout their VCT 2023 run.

As the year ends, you can also check out the highest-earning Valorant teams of 2023.