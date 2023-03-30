How to get the Knuckle Knife from Valorant's Altitude bundle?

Valorant introduced the brand new Altitude bundle with Patch 6.06. This collection includes several weapons with a theme based on aircraft. As the name of the skinline suggests, the weapons are designed after airplanes, with each gun skin having an aircraft-looking design that also features a tiny blade in the front and a Valorant Agent sitting in the cockpit.

That being said, the skin set also encompasses a melee skin called the Knuckle Knife. This melee can be purchased in various ways. Although the skinline does not feature variants for the models, the melee is still a uniquely crafted skin that features a fighting knuckle attached to a knife.

Readers can go through this article to acquire the Knucke Knife from Valorant's Altitude collection.

Purchasing the Knuckle Knife from the Altitude bundle in the Valorant store

After the beloved Oni 2.0 collection left the store, Riot pushed the Altitude collection into the queue. Fans did not expect a bundle with the given theme, as no other title has done anything similar. That said, the skinline comes under the Deluxe tier, meaning it is relatively cheap and does not feature sound effects, finishers, or special animations.

Altitude Knuckle Knife in Valorant store (Image via Riot Games)

Here's how one can get the Knuckle Knife from the bundle:

Launch the game and navigate to the store section on the top right. You can click on the shopping cart icon to open the store.

Once in the store, the Altitude bundle will be on the top queue as it is the recent-most collection in the game.

Enter the collection by clicking on it and scrolling sideways until you find the Altitude Knuckle Knife.

The item will indicate "Free in bundle," meaning the knife skin can be acquired with the bundle if you purchase the entire collection for 5,100 Valorant Points (VP).

Alternatively, you can also purchase the knife separately for 2,550 VP.

After the purchase, you can go to the 'Collection' section in-game to equip the skin.

Click on the melee weapon skin and scroll until you find the Knuckle Knife in your list.

As mentioned, the bundle does not feature any variants, SFX or VFX. One cannot upgrade the melee skin with Radianite Points (RP). Readers can keep the Knuckle Knife in their inventory forever after purchasing it.

Unlike other cosmetics such as the gun buddy, the Knuckle Knife melee will make its way to the Night Market after two Acts. The Altitude skinline is eligible for the discounted marketplace as it does not cross the price threshold.

Episode 6 has already brought a variety of cosmetics to the game, including two Battlepasses and one beloved skinline returning. Players expect more from Riot in the coming days as the Act continues to progress. What the title will bring in the upcoming Valorant Episodes, and Acts is yet to be seen.

