How to get the Neo Frontier Reactive Gun Buddy in Valorant?

Valorant Episode 7 Act 1 is just around the corner. The new update is set to introduce a variety of cosmetics alongside a brand new Agent, Deadlock. The upcoming season will also introduce a unique skinline called the Neo Frontier. Themed with a blend of classic Old West and Futuristic sci-fi, the bundle will incorporate a plethora of unique cosmetics such as weapon skins, sprays, a player card, and a unique Reactive Gun Buddy.

Readers who are interested in acquiring it from the Neo Frontier bundle can read below to get all the necessary details.

How to purchase the Reactive Gun Buddy from Valorant's Neo Frontier skin collection?

Launching as the first skin collection of Episode 7, the Neo Frontier collection is set to be a Exclusive-tier bundle. This means the entire set will cost somewhere between 8,700-9,900 VP (Valorant Points). Judging from the past few bundles, the price may differ.

However, fans who are interested in purchasing the Reactive Gun Buddy can use the following method:

After Episode 7 Act 1's deployment, go to the Valorant Store section in-game and click on the Neo Frontier banner.

Scroll through the cosmetic items until you see the Neo Frontier Reactive Gun Buddy.

To purchase it separately, you will need at least 475 VP i n your account.

n your account. Alternatively, you can also purchase the entire Neo Frontier bundle, where you will acquire the gun buddy for free.

Once purchased, you can access the Reactive Gun Buddy from the Collections tab and equip it for your favorite weapons.

Why is the Neo Frontier Reactive Gun Buddy a unique cosmetic item in Valorant?

VALORANT @PlayVALORANT Own your future with a taste of the past. The Neo Frontier Phantom, Odin, Marshal, Sheriff, and Axe Melee are hitting your shop soon. Own your future with a taste of the past. The Neo Frontier Phantom, Odin, Marshal, Sheriff, and Axe Melee are hitting your shop soon. https://t.co/w6YM4JgjI3

The brand new Reactive Gun Buddy from the Neo Frontier bundle pays homage to the classic bounty system followed in the Old West. According to Riot Games, the it will show the server's top fragger's image. This exceptional concept easily makes the cosmetic item a unique addition to a player's arsenal.

Paired with the already gorgeous animations and finishers that Neo Frontier brings, the Reactive Gun Buddy becomes a perfect match, giving the skins a a look that is straight out of a neo-western genre. It is the first-ever weapon charm in Valorant that has such a unique mechanic.

Moreover, you can also use the gun buddy on different skins, which will undoubtedly enhance their looks.

Readers will be able to get their hands on the Neo Frontier skin collection on June 27, 2023, with the launch of Episode 7. Those who are looking for a few extra cosmetic items will also be able to enjoy a brand new Battlepass, which will incorporate a variety of different weapon skins.

