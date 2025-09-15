How to get VCT Champions 2025 Chat Badge in Valorant

Riot Games is offering a VCT Champions 2025 Chat Badge to promote the ongoing VCT 2025 Paris tournament. In partnership with Twitch, the video game company is offering this reward to support all Valorant content creators streaming under the Valorant category on the said platform. This permanent reward will be available for a limited time - from September 12, 2025, to October 5, 2025. Hence, take advantage of the opportunity before it's gone for good.

Ad

This guide explains how to get the VCT Champions 2025 Chat Badge in Valorant.

How to claim the VCT Champions 2025 Chat Badge in Valorant

You can obtain the permanent VCT Champions 2025 Chat Badge by either purchasing or gifting a subscription to any streamer on Twitch within the Valorant category. This VCT Champions 2025 Chat Badge is not free, unlike other VCT Twitch drops. You will need to spend money, depending on which streamer(s) you choose to subscribe to or gift a subscription.

Ad

Trending

Purchase or gift a subscription to earn the VCT Paris 2025 Chat Badge (Image via Riot Games // Twitch)

Read more: VCT EMEA: Why did Riot terminate KOI partnership?

Ad

The offer is valid for any Twitch channel streaming in the Valorant category, regardless of whether playing or watching the live tournament. The badge award started on September 12, 2025, and is valid until October 5, 2025.

Note that Prime Gaming subscriptions are not eligible for this reward - if you subscribe, you will lose your money. Interestingly, with the ongoing SUBtember event, players will receive a 30% discount on subscription prices for all streamers in the Valorant category. This lasts until October 1, 2025.

Ad

Check out: All teams qualified for Valorant Champions 2025 Paris

After subscribing or gifting a subscription, you can claim the reward to support your favorite content creators. That being said, you can also earn the "Oui Chef" title for free in Valorant by watching any streamer under the Valorant category. This limited-time Twitch Drop reward will be available until September 30, 01:29 GMT+5:30.

Check out the links below for more Valorant guides and news:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Pranoy Dey Pranoy is an esports journalist at Sportskeeda specializing in FPS games like Valorant, Apex Legends, and Call of Duty. He holds a Bachelor's degree in Commerce, but his lifelong passion for video games drove him to take up gaming professionally, and his articles have garnered 1,500,000+ reads in less than two years at Sportskeeda. Pranoy's research process includes collecting first-hand gameplay knowledge and a ton of cross-referencing.



Pranoy has warm memories of frequent visits to gaming cafes in his childhood, playing FPS titles and open-world games like Grand Theft Auto: Vice City to his heart's content. He jumps into solo and multiplayer titles with equal gusto. In a Jumanji-type scenario, he would readily drop into the thrilling world of the Temple Run series and embark on the adventure of a lifetime.



Pranoy follows esports tournaments closely as he values the opportunity to witness high-level gameplay and learn from the top players. PaperRex is his favorite organization at the moment, and he looks up to professional players Demon1 and TenZ.



Beyond gaming, Pranoy's interests include chess and sketching. Know More