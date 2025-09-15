How to get VCT Champions 2025 Chat Badge in Valorant

Riot Games is offering a VCT Champions 2025 Chat Badge to promote the ongoing VCT 2025 Paris tournament. In partnership with Twitch, the video game company is offering this reward to support all Valorant content creators streaming under the Valorant category on the said platform. This permanent reward will be available for a limited time - from September 12, 2025, to October 5, 2025. Hence, take advantage of the opportunity before it's gone for good.
This guide explains how to get the VCT Champions 2025 Chat Badge in Valorant.
How to claim the VCT Champions 2025 Chat Badge in Valorant
You can obtain the permanent VCT Champions 2025 Chat Badge by either purchasing or gifting a subscription to any streamer on Twitch within the Valorant category. This VCT Champions 2025 Chat Badge is not free, unlike other VCT Twitch drops. You will need to spend money, depending on which streamer(s) you choose to subscribe to or gift a subscription.
The offer is valid for any Twitch channel streaming in the Valorant category, regardless of whether playing or watching the live tournament. The badge award started on September 12, 2025, and is valid until October 5, 2025.
Note that Prime Gaming subscriptions are not eligible for this reward - if you subscribe, you will lose your money. Interestingly, with the ongoing SUBtember event, players will receive a 30% discount on subscription prices for all streamers in the Valorant category. This lasts until October 1, 2025.
After subscribing or gifting a subscription, you can claim the reward to support your favorite content creators. That being said, you can also earn the "Oui Chef" title for free in Valorant by watching any streamer under the Valorant category. This limited-time Twitch Drop reward will be available until September 30, 01:29 GMT+5:30.
