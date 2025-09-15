Valorant ACT 6 map rotations revealed

Riot Games has officially announced the Valorant Act 6 map rotations amidst Valorant Champions 2025 Paris. Two fan favorite maps, Ascent and Lotus, will temporarily be removed from the competitive scene. Instead, Pearl and Split will return, joining the Act 6 active map pool. These changes will take effect with the release of patch 11.08 on October 14, 2025.This article highlights the Valorant Act 6 active map pool and its release date.Valorant ACT 6: Active map pool in the competitive playlistHere’s a list of all the active map pools during the upcoming Valorant ACT 6:SplitPearlAbyssCorrodeHavenSunsetBindRead more: VCT EMEA: Why did Riot terminate KOI partnership? Valorant ACT 6 release date and what to expectAct 6 of Valorant is all set to release on October 16, 2025, following the conclusion of Act 5 on October 15, 2025. During this time, players can expect several gigabytes of updates, with the schedule varying by region. Hence, ensure you have a stable internet connection before updating to avoid any interruptions during the process.Check out: All teams qualified for Valorant Champions 2025 ParisThe upcoming Act 6 will feature the mentioned seven maps, with Pearl and Spilt joining the competitive playlist. As usual, Riot Games is considering some changes, and this time, by removing two fan-favorite maps, Ascent and Lotus, from the competitive playlist. Ascent is one of the oldest maps in the game and has undergone several changes in earlier patches.In July 2024, the developers removed Icebox and Lotus from the map pool and reintroduced Pearl and Split, where players witnessed various visual adjustments. While Ascent and Lotus will not be available for competitive play, players can still access them in other modes, including Unrated, Spike Rush, Escalations, and Swiftplay.Since the developer has not yet disclosed many details about the upcoming patch, gamers can expect certain nerfs and buffs to the Agent section. In addition, they may witness various visual changes on returning maps, gameplay adjustments, and several bug fixes.Check out the links below for more Valorant news and guides from Sportskeeda:“Feels like they are listening but not understanding”: TenZ on Valorant Replay SystemValorant Champions 2025: How to join a faction3 fairytale storylines that can happen at Valorant Champions 2025Is the Valorant Champions 2025 Bundle worth buying? (Sportskeeda Opinion)