Valorant ACT 6 map rotations revealed

By Pranoy Dey
Published Sep 15, 2025 08:33 GMT
Riot Games has officially revealed Valorant Act 6 map rotations. (Image via Riot Games)
Riot Games has officially revealed the Valorant Act 6 map rotations (Image via Riot Games)

Riot Games has officially announced the Valorant Act 6 map rotations amidst Valorant Champions 2025 Paris. Two fan favorite maps, Ascent and Lotus, will temporarily be removed from the competitive scene. Instead, Pearl and Split will return, joining the Act 6 active map pool. These changes will take effect with the release of patch 11.08 on October 14, 2025.

This article highlights the Valorant Act 6 active map pool and its release date.

Valorant ACT 6: Active map pool in the competitive playlist

Here’s a list of all the active map pools during the upcoming Valorant ACT 6:

  • Split
  • Pearl
  • Abyss
  • Corrode
  • Haven
  • Sunset
  • Bind
Valorant ACT 6 release date and what to expect

Act 6 of Valorant is all set to release on October 16, 2025, following the conclusion of Act 5 on October 15, 2025. During this time, players can expect several gigabytes of updates, with the schedule varying by region. Hence, ensure you have a stable internet connection before updating to avoid any interruptions during the process.

The upcoming Act 6 will feature the mentioned seven maps, with Pearl and Spilt joining the competitive playlist. As usual, Riot Games is considering some changes, and this time, by removing two fan-favorite maps, Ascent and Lotus, from the competitive playlist. Ascent is one of the oldest maps in the game and has undergone several changes in earlier patches.

In July 2024, the developers removed Icebox and Lotus from the map pool and reintroduced Pearl and Split, where players witnessed various visual adjustments. While Ascent and Lotus will not be available for competitive play, players can still access them in other modes, including Unrated, Spike Rush, Escalations, and Swiftplay.

Since the developer has not yet disclosed many details about the upcoming patch, gamers can expect certain nerfs and buffs to the Agent section. In addition, they may witness various visual changes on returning maps, gameplay adjustments, and several bug fixes.

Pranoy Dey

Pranoy is an esports journalist at Sportskeeda specializing in FPS games like Valorant, Apex Legends, and Call of Duty. He holds a Bachelor's degree in Commerce, but his lifelong passion for video games drove him to take up gaming professionally, and his articles have garnered 1,500,000+ reads in less than two years at Sportskeeda. Pranoy's research process includes collecting first-hand gameplay knowledge and a ton of cross-referencing.

Pranoy has warm memories of frequent visits to gaming cafes in his childhood, playing FPS titles and open-world games like Grand Theft Auto: Vice City to his heart's content. He jumps into solo and multiplayer titles with equal gusto. In a Jumanji-type scenario, he would readily drop into the thrilling world of the Temple Run series and embark on the adventure of a lifetime.

Pranoy follows esports tournaments closely as he values the opportunity to witness high-level gameplay and learn from the top players. PaperRex is his favorite organization at the moment, and he looks up to professional players Demon1 and TenZ.

Beyond gaming, Pranoy's interests include chess and sketching.

