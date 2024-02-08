How to get Xerofang knife skin in Valorant

Riot Games has introduced the new Xerofang knife skin in Valorant. This melee cosmetic is part of the Xerofang skin collection, created to celebrate the Year of the Dragon. Riot Games is known for releasing impressive cosmetics during the Lunar New Year Event, and this one is no different. Fans often seek attractive knife skins to personalize their collection, making these coveted items highly desirable.

Here's how you can get the brand-new Xerofang knife skin in Valorant.

Acquiring the Xerofang knife skin in Valorant

To obtain the Xerofang knife skin in Valorant, follow these steps:

Open Valorant on your computer. Go to the home screen and click on the Store button. Choose the Xerofang bundle and scroll horizontally to find the melee skin. Click on the Buy Item button associated with the melee skin. Ensure your account has at least 4,350 VP for the purchase. To use Xerofang knife skin in Valorant, go to the Collections tab and equip it in the melee skin category.

It's important to note that purchasing the complete Xerofang bundle offers more value than just the melee skin. If you buy the complete bundle for 6,355 VP, you will get the Xerofang knife skin and additional cosmetics, such as player cards and gun buddies, for free.

The contents of this bundle are available for 15 days from the in-game store at the time of writing. After the 15-day period, the collection will be removed, preventing players from acquiring these cosmetics as a bundle. However, the individual weapon skins, including the melee skin, will be available later through the daily store rotation and the Valorant Night Market.

What are the other items included in the Xerofang bundle?

In addition to the Xerofang knife skin, this bundle includes the following items:

Vandal skin

Ghost

Animated Gunbuddy

Player card

Spray

Given the frequent use of these weapons by players, the developer has made a wise decision by offering enticing skins for them.

Individually, each gun skin in the bundle is priced at 1,775 VP. The player card can be acquired for 375 VP, the spray is available for 325 VP, and the gun buddy is priced at 475 VP.

The Xerofang bundle will be available in four variants: Red, Silver, Black, and Pink. They include multiple levels along with a unique finisher. These bundles will feature scattered crystal-like elements that gradually form a Dragon head, commemorating the Year of the Dragon.

