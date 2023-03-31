How much does the Altitue bundle cost in Valorant

Valorant introduced their brand new Altitude bundle with Patch 6.06 in Episode 6 Act 2, bringing a variety of cosmetics to the title. The Altitude collection features an airplane-based weapon theme as each gun from the bundle resembles an aircraft, uniquely detailed with a blade on the front and a Valorant Agent sitting in the cockpit.

While the collection is unique, the Altitude skinline has no fancy animations or finishers. This is because the set comes under the Deluxe tier. However, the basic animation will show the blade spin once players reload the weapons.

Since the Altitude collection is the latest cosmetic addition to the game, this article will provide all the necessary details regarding its price, amongst other things.

Altitude skinline is a Deluxe-tier collection in Valorant that defines its price

Players can grab the Altitude collection from the in-game store before April 12 for 5100 Valorant Points (VP). One can also purchase the collection skins separately for 1275 VP and Knuckle Knife Melee being 2550 VP. The collection only features one other cosmetic type, the gun buddy, which can be purchased for 475 VP if readers want to acquire that outside the bundle.

That said, the gun buddy will no longer be available for sale as it is only available with the bundle. Upon purchasing the Altitude collection for the said price, players will get the Knuckle Knife Melee and Altitude Buddy for free with the set.

The Altitude skinline will also show up in the Night Market, as the Deluxe-tier price range fits the criteria for the discounted marketplace. However, readers must wait for two whole Acts before the collection appears in the Night Market.

Weapons and variants included in the Altitude collection

The Altitude collection features a total of five weapons that have the melee as well. The items are as follows:

Altitude Sheriff

Altitude Bucky

Altitude Vandal

Altitude Odin

Knuckle Knife Melee

The bundle does not include any variants with animations that can be upgraded by spending Radianite Points (RP). This skinline possesses a simplistic yet uniquely crafted design based on airplanes that no other title has witnessed before. Riot Games did not shy away from putting their design ideas in the Altitude collection while creating an equally adorable skin design.

The skinline also teases the current Valorant lore by putting KAY/O and Phoenix on the same aircraft, which is the Odin. The Odin weapon skin from the Altitude collection is made after a military fighter jet that features two cockpits. "Team Forge" can be seen written on the skin, highlighting the Warm Up Valorant cinematic where Phoenix makes up the name for their duo.

Valorant players can look forward to more cosmetics in the upcoming Episodes, as Riot is known for delivering top-tier skinlines every now and then. Until then, readers can enjoy the Altitude collection before it leaves the store shortly.

