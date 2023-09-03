Indian Valorant player finally makes a global ranked list, but it’s not what you think

With Evil Genius claiming the throne in the Valorant Champions 2023 event, players across the world took a moment to reflect upon the long-lasting VCT season that led to that moment. While a number of teams stayed consistent with their previous tone, India's Global Esports, unfortunately, was not one of those teams. With their star player being out of form, the team suffered a number of monumental losses, kicking them out from the prestigious tournament circuit very early on.

The top Duelist player for Global Esports, Ganesh "SkRossi" Gangadhar, however, qualified for a global ranked list. Unfortunately for SkRossi, this list highlights the worst-performing players for VCT 2023. To get a more detailed brief about this, read below.

SkRossi makes it to the list of worst-rated Valorant players of VCT 2023

Expand Tweet

Marking the conclusion of the Valorant Champions 2023, ratings for every player were released globally, commemorating the success and consistency of some and criticizing the lack of performance for others. With SkRossi making it into the latter, fans of Global Esports (GE) are dismayed at his overall performance statistics throughout the year.

SkRossi is undoubtedly an excellent player. However, what led him to be part of this list is his inconsistency across numerous matches. Being the primary Duelist for Global Esports, the lack of confidence in his gameplay during some matches was extremely evident.

Despite carrying a great ACS (Average Combat Score) across the entire Pacific League season, the only thing holding Rossi down was his own lack of consistency. Furthermore, witnessing his very own downfall possibly led to the player second-guessing his very own moves in his matches.

SkRossi ended up with an average rating of 0.77 across all events of VCT 2023. He ranks sixth in a list of the ten lowest-rated players of Valorant's VCT 2023. While it already injures the esteem of the player, with the 2024 events queued up, we believe SkRossi will learn from his losses and move forward to dominate the upcoming events.

Despite his underwhelming performance, SkRossi is undoubtedly a player to look out for. Being amongst a select few Indian players who have made it onto the big stages, SkRossi's representation of the country on the world stage is not only commendable but a mark of huge respect.

India's presence in any esports is minimal. SkRossi, with the combined effort of the entire team of Global Esports, has done his best to prove this situation otherwise. As discussed above, GE will have yet another chance in 2024 to turn the tables and showcase their best selves in Valorant's Pacific League. With months left to prepare, we believe SkRossi will display his best in the upcoming events.

For more Valorant news, stay tuned to Sportskeeda.