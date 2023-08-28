Valorant Sticker Pop skin collection: Price, release date, variants, and more

Valorant's newest Episode 7 Act 2 is ready to inaugurate a brand-new competitive Season. With this update, Riot Games will introduce a whole new Battlepass (BP) collection, allowing players to unlock a range of goodies. Radianite Points (RP) are also on offer, and purchasing the premium tier of the BP allows you to get a lot of RP at a nominal price.

This Episode's Battlepass will feature three collections, which include the following: the Sticker Pop collection, RetroLA collection, and Transition collection. Our guide will offer extensive and descriptive details about the Sticker Pop collection and what it has to offer.

Valorant Episode7 Act 2 Battlepass Sticker Pop collection details

Unlike the traditional previous generation Battlepasses in Valorant, The RDVR Phantom, the latest addition to the entire Battlepass, is a new move by Riot Games to introduce a fourth skin theme to the BP.

This has resonated well with the game's demographic and makes Episode 7 Act 2's Battlepass have a unique appeal. For those who want numerous skins at a bargain price, the BP is a great investment to obtain a selection of weapon skins and a melee one as well. The variation of artwork by Riot Game's talented designers has ensured that Battlepasses remain popular among the game's player base.

Release date

The Sticker Pop collection will make its way in Valorant alongside the Episode 7 Act 2 update. Once the patch goes live, you can update the game through the Riot Client on August 29, 2023, or August 30, 2023 (depending on your region).

Sticker Pop collection price

The Sticker Pop weapon collection is part of Episode 7 Act 2's Battlepass. It is available for the price point of 1,000 Valorant Points (VP). The skin collection will not be available as a standalone bundle and will only be unlockable by completing BP tiers in the game.

Sticker Pop collection’s design

Sticker Pop Spectre in Episode 7 Act 2 Battlepass (Image via Riot Games)

The Sticker Pop collection offers a very funky and vibrant weapon finish. Inspired by Los Angeles' graffiti and street culture, Sticker Pop seeks to represent the city's cultural history and the extremely successful Champions 2023 event in LA, California.

The color palette features a base of white, with swirling vibrant lines intersecting in different colors, such as red, pink, blue, and black. For those who enjoy a flashy weapon cosmetic, the Sticker Pop is definitely the way to go.

All weapons in Sticker Pop collection

The Sticker Pop collection will feature a total of four Valorant weapons in its skin line. Here is a list of all the guns that will receive the Sticker Pop cosmetic:

Spectre

Marshal

Odin

Ghost

Variants

Unfortunately for the community, the Sticker Pop will not feature any weapon color variants or any upgradable tiers. The Transition bundle is the only collection in the BP offering the same.

For the latest Valorant news, stay tuned to Sportskeeda.