10 worst rated Valorant players of VCT 2023

Valorant's official circuit for 2023 has finally concluded. The year started off with LOCK//IN, which saw all the franchised teams and two Chinese teams go head-to-head against each other in a single elimination format. After that, the teams went on to play in their regional leagues to qualify for the Masters Tokyo. There, Fnatic created history by becoming the first and only back-to-back winners in international events.

Lastly, the year concluded with Valorant Champions 2023, which saw teams qualify through either their previous placements or LCQ (Last Chance Qualifiers).

In 2023, many teams and players made quite a name for themselves. Some of them were able to leave quite an impact, however, there were many who struggled to deliver the performance they were expected to. Below is a list of 10 such players that are the worst-rated Valorant players in VCT 2023.

Note: The following data has been procured from Ominous.

Seoldam, dephh, and eight other Valorant players who didn't perform well in VCT 2023

1) Seoldam

Park "Seoldam" Sang-Min is a Korean esports player who plays for DetonatioN FocusMe. He mainly plays the Agent, Jett for his team. DFM were amongst the worst teams in all of VCT 2023, with zero wins in the Pacific League and in the LCQ.

Amidst this, Seoldam had a difficult time keeping up with other Valorant pros and wouldn't find as much value for his team. He had an average rating of 0.63 across all the VCT events.

2) xnfri

Tomoki "xnfri" is a Japanese esports player who also plays for DetonatioN FocusMe. He mainly played as the Controller for his team, also helming the role of Initiator, Skye when needed.

xnfri was decent with his utility but the lack of team synergy and the absence of proper strategies throughout led to his performance being affected as well. xnfri ended up with an average rating of 0.68 across all the VCT events in 2023.

3) dephh

Rory "dephh" is an esports player from the United Kingdom who played for the team, Sentinels. dephh played multiple roles for his team and was the IGL (In-game Leader) for the squad.

Sentinels had role problems going into VCT 2023. Their early elimination in LOCK//IN and underwhelming performance at the start of Americas League led to some roster changes which eventually saw dephh leave the team. He ended with an average rating of 0.71 across all VCT events.

4) ZE1SH

Ahmed "ZE1SH" is a French esports player who played for the Karmine Corp. ZE1SH was originally appointed as the assistant coach for Karmine Corp's Valorant team, but due to issues with their players, he had to fill in as the sixth player. He mainly fulfilled the role of an Initiator for his team.

While ZE1SH's performance wasn't extraordinary, he certainly surprised a lot of people. He turned the tide for Karmine Corp by winning the last few matches. These performances helped ZE1SH end with an average rating of 0.76 across all VCT events.

5) Boo

Fulfilling the role of an Initiator, Ricardas "Boo" is an esports player from Lithuania who plays for Team Heretics.

Team Heretics had a tough time in 2023. They saw an early elimination in LOCK//IN and struggled to get wins in the EMEA League. Boo himself had a tough time with his performance and ended with an average rating of 0.76 across all VCT events of 2023.

6) SkRossi

Ganesh "SkRossi" is an Indian esports player who plays for Global Esports. He mainly filled as the primary Duelist, Jett for his team. Ganesh started out in the domestic Valorant scene for the team but was then chosen to continue in the team's iteration in the franchised league.

SkRossi had great performances during certain matches, but his inconsistency held him behind. Despite being amongst the top players in the Pacific League when it comes to ACS (Average Combat Score), he ended up with an average rating of 0.77 across all events of VCT 2023.

7) TxoziN

Andre "TxoziN" is a Brazilian esports player who played for team MIBR. He mainly played as the Sentinel, Killjoy, but was also seen playing as the Controller, Viper, when the team needed him to.

One thing to note while talking about TxoziN is that he only played three matches for MIBR in 2023. This was because Olavo "heat" had to leave due to personal reasons. While TxoziN played well in these matches, he could only get an average rating of 0.77.

8) koldamenta

Jose "koldamenta" is a Spanish esports player who plays for KOI. KOI had a really good and experienced Valorant team going into 2023 but could not deliver. They did not qualify for a single international event and had a disappointing performance in the EMEA League. Despite the experienced IGL, who played as the Controller for his team performed well at times, he ended with an average rating of only 0.77 across all VCT events.

9) axeddy

Carlos "axeddy" is a Brazilian esports player who played for KRU Esports. He was the flexible player for his team and has played as multiple Agents in Valorant like Harbor, Viper, and even Raze.

axeddy only played four matches with KRU in VCT 2023. However, despite his efforts, the team failed to grab a win. He ended up with an average rating of 0.78 across all VCT events.

10) crow

Maruoka "crow" is a Japanese esports player who played for ZETA DIVISION, fulfilling the role of Initiator on his team.

ZETA DIVISION had quite a few ups and downs in VCT 2023. They had a decent performance in Valorant's Pacific League and a solid showing in the LCQ. However, when it came to individual performances, crow could not reverberate the same. He had a difficult time putting up kills on the board and ended with a 0.79 average rating across all the events.