Is Valorant Episode 6 Act 3 Battlepass worth buying?

Valorant Episode 6 Act 3 is now out, meaning players have access to a brand new Battlepass (BP), which is the best way to obtain a profusion of cosmetics at a very reasonable price. Each item will be unlocked one tier at a time. Episode 6 Act 3 contains 55 tiers, 50 of which will be part of the Battlepass, and the rest will be included in the Epilogue. The BP can be purchased at a cost of 1,000 Valorant points (VP). There will even be some free content that everyone can enjoy.

The Battlepass is unquestionably a fine way to fill your inventory with interesting cosmetics, such as numerous weapon skins, player cards, gun buddies, sprays, player titles, and Radianite Points. However, since a new BP is released every other month, users may be confused about their purchase decision regarding the new Battlepass.

Considering the items it comes with, this BP is worth getting. This article will offer a closer look at why that is the case.

Valorant's Episode 6 Act 3 Battlepass will surely excite players, as the Bound collection is a great addition

Three weapon collections are available in the Valorant's Episode 6 Act 3 Battlepass:

Bound: Melee, Classic, Judge, Bulldof, and Phantom

Melee, Classic, Judge, Bulldof, and Phantom Moondash: Frency, Stinger, Marshal, and Guardian

Frency, Stinger, Marshal, and Guardian Monstrocity: Sheriff, Spectre, Ares, and Vandal (four-color variant)

The Bound collection comes across as a novelty since it has a similar presence to the Oni collection but with a thorny design. The melee weapon stands out the most, as it boasts a very unique-looking aesthetic that gives it a premium look.

The Moondash collection, on the other hand, seems to have a calming and elegant aura. The skin depicts a lovely blue fox with an orange tail gazing at the night sky. The Monstrocity bundle, on the other hand, includes various simple skins with cityscape patterns. It favors basic designs over more intricate ones.

Players should keep in mind that the aforementioned collections will not have any animations or sound enhancements.

Other than the Skin collection, the Battlepass will include 15 sprays (two animated sprays and two free), 10 gun buddies (one from the Epilogue and three free), 13 player cards (one from the Epilogue and three free), and three player titles (three free) along with a ton of Radianite Points.

Is the Battlepass worth buying?

The latest Battlepass in Valorant is one of the best and is a must-have since it includes some unique skins that exude elegance. Along with an extraordinary melee skin with a hefty design that may compete with expensive cosmetics. Other items, such as gun buddies, player cards, and sprays, on the other hand, are nicely charming, and Riot Games has supplied some very good items at an affordable cost this time.

Poll : 0 votes