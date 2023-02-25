JessieVash Valorant settings (2023): Crosshair, configuration, keybinds, sensitivity, and more

Hailing from the Philippines, Jessie “JessieVash” Cristy Cuyco is a professional Valorant player currently playing for Team Secret. At age 33, he is one of the oldest and most experienced athletes on the scene. Jessie is also a former Dota 2 and Overwatch athlete and has played for notable teams like Mineski and HappyFeet.

JessieVash entered the competitive Valorant scene through an orgless team known as the fiVes. Just a few days later, one of the Philippines' most prominent esports organizations, Bren Esports, acquired Jessie, two of his teammates, and two other players to form a professional roster.

As part of Bren Esports, JessieVash went on to become one of the most applauded players in the SA/SEA scene. It wasn't long before his team made it to the crux of VCT 2021, Valorant Champions 2021. Interestingly, BrenEsports’ Valorant roster was acquired by Team Secret right before Champions 2021. Jessie has been a part of Secret ever since as the in-game leader for the roster.

Needless to say, JessieVash’s preferred in-game settings play an important role in shaping his successful playstyle. His PC configuration also contributes to his performance majorly. The next section features JessieVash’s Valorant settings and his rig’s details to help players mimic his game style.

Everything you need to know about JessieVash’s Valorant settings in 2023

As an in-game leader, Jessie’s biggest responsibility is guiding the team, providing primary callouts, and helping win rounds. However, he is also the main Initiator for the team, which requires him to provide support with utilities. As fans may know, JessieVash mainly plays Sova and Fade and picks Breach and KAY/O if necessary.

JessieVash has mastered his mechanical aim and crosshair placement, which, combined with his game sense, has proven to be lethal against the toughest players.

Aspiring esports athletes and beginners in Valorant must focus on sticking to a particular combination of mouse settings, crosshair style, and in-game sensitivity. This will help them master crosshair placement, one of the most important aspects of the tactical shooter. In addition, players must also learn movement techniques to seal the deal.

Take a look at JessieVash’s Valorant settings for reference.

Peripherals

Monitor: ZOWIE XL2546K

Keyboard: Corsair K70 RGB TKL

Headset: Corsair HS80

Mouse: Glorious Model D Wireless

Mousepad: Corsair MM350 Champion Series

PC Configuration

Unknown

Mouse settings

DPI: 800

Sensitivity: 0.42

eDPI: 336

Zoom Sensitivity: 0.91

Hz: 1000

Windows Sensitivity: 6

Raw Input Buffer: On

Crosshair

Primary

Color: White (#FFFFFF)

Outlines: On

Outlines Opacity: 1

Outlines Thickness: 1

Center Dot: On

Center Dot Opacity: 1

Center Dot Thickness: 2

Inner Lines

Show Inner Lines: On

Movement Error: Off

Firing Error: Off

Outer Lines

Show Outer Lines: Off

Movement Error: Off

Firing Error: Off

Keybinds

Walk: L-Shift

Crouch: L-Ctrl

Jump: Space Bar

Use Object: F

Equip Primary Weapon: 1

Equip Secondary Weapon: 2

Equip Melee Weapon: 3

Equip Spike: 4

Use/Equip Ability 1: C

Use/Equip Ability 2: Q

Use/Equip Ability 3: E

Use/Equip Ability (Ultimate): X

Map

Rotate: Rotate

Fixed Orientation: Based on Side

Keep Player Centered: On

Minimap Size: 0.8

Minimap Zoom: 0.9

Minimap Vision Cones: On

Show Map Region Names: Never

Video settings

General

Resolution: 1920x1080

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Aspect Ratio Method: Fill

Display Mode: Fullscreen

Graphics quality

Multithreaded Rendering: On

Material Quality: Low

Texture Quality: Low

Detail Quality: Low

UI Quality: Low

Vignette: Off

VSync: Off

Anti-Aliasing: None

Anisotropic Filtering: 1x

Improve Clarity: Off

Experimental Sharpening: Off

Bloom: Off

Distortion: Off

Cast Shadows: Off

Accessibility

Enemy Highlight Color: Red (Default)

Players can use the aforementioned settings and peripheral details as a reference to build their own set of preferences. Pros recommend tweaking the mouse, crosshair, and sensitivity settings according to one's playstyle in Valorant for the best results.

