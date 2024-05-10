Karmine Corp vs FUT Esports - VCT EMEA 2024 Stage 1: Predictions, where to watch, and more

Karmine Corp vs FUT Esports is an elimination match in the Playoffs of the VCT EMEA 2024 Stage. Both teams with be entering this battle, competing for their tournament survival and a spot in the VCT Masters Shanghai Finals.

Currently, Karmine Corp is at three wins and four losses in Stage 1. On the other hand, FUT Esports is enjoying a formidable run with four wins and two losses in this entire event.

Karmine Corp vs FUT Esports - Which team will win this match at VCT EMEA 2024 Stage 1?

Predictions

Coming into Stage 1, Karmine Corp were considered the top team in the EMEA region. That sentiment has somewhat changed as the team has struggled a bit to register wins on the board. Although they had a top-seeded finish, Karmine Corp were unable to secure their Shanghai seed and slipped by letting their opponent, Fnatic secure a huge comeback in the previous match.

FUT Esports is definitely a surprise in Stage 1. While the team's core players were able to prove themselves last year, this new roster has somehow looked even better. Despite their success in the Group Stage, FUT were unable to secure their Shanghai spot in the first attempt.

This match of Karmine Corp vs FUT Esports favors the latter as they have certainly looked better in Stage 1 so far. However, Karmine Corp is a team filled with amazing talent and could turn the tides in their favor to qualify for VCT Masters Shanghai.

Head-to-head

These teams have faced each other multiple times before. The most recent was during VCT EMEA 2024 Stage 1, where FUT Esports won the Bo3 (Best-of-three) series by 2-1.

Recent results

Karmine Corp's most recent match was against Fnatic in VCT EMEA 2024 Stage 1 where they lost the Bo3 series by 0-2.

FUT Esports' most recent match was against Team Heretics where they lost the Bo3 series by 2-0 as well.

Potential Lineups

Karmine Corp:

Martin " MAGNUM " Penkov (IGL)

" Penkov (IGL) Tomás " tomaszy " Machado

" Machado Marshall " N4RRATE " Massey

" Massey Martin " marteen " Pátek

" Pátek Ryad " sh1n " Ensaad

" Ensaad Andrey "ENGH" Sholokhov (Head Coach)

FUT Esports:

Furkan " Mr.FaliN " Yeğen (IGL)

" Yeğen (IGL) Mehmet Yagiz " cNed " ipek

" ipek Eray " yetujey " Budak

" Budak Dogukan " qRaxs" Balaban

Balaban Ata " AtaKaptan " Tan

" Tan Eray "Gais" Sarikaya (Coach)

When and where to watch Karmine Corp vs FUT Esports

Interested readers can watch the match on the official VCT EMEA YouTube and Twitch channels. The series will take place on May 10, 2024, at 11 am PDT/ 8 pm CET/ 11:30 pm IST/ 3 am JST (next day).

Here are the links:

Karmine Corp vs FUT Esports on Twitch: Watch here

Watch here Karmine Corp vs FUT Esports on YouTube: Watch here

The links above should redirect you to the correct broadcast channel. If they do not, please note that the exact links were not available at the time of writing this article.

