Karmine Corp vs Gentle Mates - VCT 2024 EMEA Stage 1: Prediction, livestream details, and more

The Karmine Corp vs Gentle Mates match on April 12, 2024, will be the final game of Week 2, VCT 2024 EMEA Stage 1. This will be the first time these teams face each other in an official Valorant match. Both teams consist of extremely talented young players looking to make their mark on the international Valorant esports scene.

The winner of the Karmine Corp vs Gentle Mates match at VCT 2024 EMEA will be one step closer to securing playoffs, and potentially even winning the tournament to secure three VCT 2024 Championship Points.

This article will tell you everything you need to know about today's game.

Disclaimer: Some parts of this article are subjective and reflect the author's opinions.

Who will win the Karmine Corp vs Gentle Mates match at VCT 2024 EMEA?

Expand Tweet

Prediction

Karmine Corp is an up-and-coming team in EMEA. The squad consisting of young guns from across the region showed great promise at the EMEA Kickoff tournament and had a strong start to their Masters Madrid run before they were knocked out by Sentinels and Paper Rex.

Gentle Mates, on the other hand, is a team that joined VCT 2024 EMEA via the 2023 Ascension tournament. So far, they have looked strong. However, considering the roster consists of young players, the lack of experience can get the better of them.

Each member of the Karmine Corp roster is known for their skill and their ability to play as a pack. This is how they overcame forces like Fnatic and Heretics to win the EMEA Kickoff earlier this year. If they can keep up that kind of style and structure, today's game should go Karmine Corp's way.

Head-to-head

KCorp and Gentle Mates have no official match record in VCT. This will be the first time they play each other in an official.

Recent results

Heading into today's Karmine Corp vs Gentle Mates match at VCT 2024 EMEA Stage 1, the former is coming off a W-L-L-W-L streak against FunPlus Phoenix, Sentinels, Paper Rex, GIANTX, and FUT Esports, respectively.

Gentle Mates, on the other hand, has a W-W-L-L-W streak against Acend, Apeks, Team Vitality (twice), and BBL Esports, respectively.

Potential lineups

Karmine Corp

Martin " MAGNUM " Penkov (IGL)

" Penkov (IGL) Tomás " tomaszy " Machado

" Machado Marshall " N4RRATE " Massey

" Massey Martin " marteen " Pátek

" Pátek Ryad " sh1n " Ensaad

" Ensaad Andrey "ENGH" Sholokhov (Head Coach)

Gentle Mates

Beyazıt " beyAz " Körpe

" Körpe Logan " logaN " Corti

" Corti Nathan " nataNk " Bocqueho

" Bocqueho Jonathan " TakaS " Paupard

" Paupard Wailers " Wailers " Locart

" Locart Kévin "Ex6TenZ" Droolans (Head Coach)

Expand Tweet

Where to watch Karmine Corp vs Gentle Mates

This series will take place on April 12, 2024. The following are the region-based start times for the Karmine Corp vs Gentle Mates match at VCT 2024 EMEA:

US (West): 10 am PT

10 am PT US (East): 12 pm ET

12 pm ET Berlin, Madrid, Paris: 7 pm CET

7 pm CET India: 10:30 pm IST

10:30 pm IST Japan and Korea: 2 am KST (next day)

You can watch the match by tuning into the following websites:

The match might get delayed depending on how long the Fnatic vs GIANTX match lasts.

Check out our other VCT 2024 coverage:

Poll : Who do you think will win this match? Karmine Corp Gentle Mates 0 votes View Discussion