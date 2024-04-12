Fnatic vs GIANTX - VCT EMEA 2024 Stage 1: Predictions, where to watch, and more

Fnatic vs GIANTX is a Group Stage match in the VCT EMEA 2024 Stage 1. At this event, 11 franchise teams are giving it their all to secure spots in the VCT Masters Shanghai. They must first go through the Group Stage and then make their way to the Playoffs. The top three teams at this stage will progress to the international event.

Day 5 of the event had two exciting matches. The first one between NAVI and Team Liquid was an extremely close series. NAVI was able to pull itself out of a losing situation and made one of the biggest comebacks to win the Bo3 (Best-of-three) series 2-1.

In the second match, BBL Esports was finally able to secure a win at the event after defeating KOI in a dominating 2-0 scoreline.

Fnatic vs GIANTX - Which team will win this match at VCT EMEA 2024 Stage 1?

Predictions

Fnatic has been struggling to perform in the initial part of the 2024 season. Despite being phenomenal last year, the team was unable to qualify for the VCT Masters Madrid and has already lost a match at the EMEA 2024 Stage 1. The squad needs to bounce back quickly in order to have a chance at making it to Shanghai.

GIANTX has also not been able to deliver positive results so far this year. As of now, all of the team's matches in the 2024 season have ended in losses. Its roster changes did bring some new flare, but the players need to show much more to justify the moves.

The Fnatic vs GIANTX matchup heavily favors the former as the team is filled with some of the best talent in the world. GIANTX will need to bring something special in order to win.

Head-to-head

Fnatic and GIANTX have faced each other several times before. Their most recent encounter was during the EMEA League in 2023, where Fnatic won the Bo3 series 2-0.

Recent results

Fnatic's most recent match was against Team Heretics in VCT EMEA 2024 Stage 1. The team lost the Bo3 series 0-2.

GIANTX's most recent match was against Karmine Corp at the same event. The team also lost the Bo3 series 0-2.

Potential Lineups

Fnatic

Jake " Boaster " Howlett (IGL)

" Howlett (IGL) Leo " Leo " Jannesson

" Jannesson Nikita " Derke " Sirmitev

" Sirmitev Timofey " Chronicle " Khromov

" Khromov Emir " Alfajer " Ali Beder

" Ali Beder Chris "Elmapuddy" Tebbit (Head Coach)

GIANTX

Adolfo "Fit1nho" Gallego

Gallego Aaro " hoody " Peltokangas

" Peltokangas Kirill " Cloud " Nehozhin

" Nehozhin Igor " Redgar " Vlasov (IGL)

" Vlasov (IGL) Seymon " purp0 " Borchev

" Borchev Daniil "pipsoN" Meshcheryakov (Coach)

When and where to watch Fnatic vs GIANTX

Fans can watch the Fnatic vs GIANTX match on the official VCT EMEA YouTube and Twitch channels. The series will take place on April 12, 2024, at 8 am PDT/ 5 pm CET/ 8:30 pm IST/ 12 am JST (next day).

Here are the links:

Fnatic vs GIANTX on Twitch : Watch here

: Watch here Fnatic vs GIANTX on YouTube: Watch here

