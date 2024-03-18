Karmine Corp vs Paper Rex - VCT 2024 Masters Madrid: Prediction, livestream details, and more

Karmine Corp vs Paper Rex will be the final match of the VCT 2024 Masters Madrid Swiss Stage. This best-of-three series will determine the fourth team that will advance to the playoffs bracket while simultaneously eliminating the fourth team from the competition as well.

The French team, Karmine Corp is a hungry roster filled with young talent eager to prove themselves on the international stage while Paper Rex continues its quest for Pacific's first ever international title in VCT history.

Ahead of this incredibly hyped-up and exciting matchup, let us take a deep dive and analyze the important differences between both lineups, current forms, and the key players that can impact the series' outcome.

Karmine Corp vs Paper Rex VCT 2024 Masters Madrid: Who will win this match?

Prediction

Karmine Corp came into this tournament as one of the big favorites to lift the VCT Masters Madrid trophy. While the EMEA superteam has lived up to the hype, it hasn't showcased its true potential on the international stage. Initiator N4RRATE and Sentinel Shin had exceptional performances at the event, but Duelist marteen has been a notable letdown.

marteen was one of the biggest reasons for Karmine Corp's victory in the EMEA Kickoff event. The Czech prodigy has not been at his best at the event so far compared to other Duelists. The roster will be hoping to have him at his peak form coming into this matchup.

Paper Rex has had a pretty topsy-turvy tournament. There have been certain moments where the team has looked absolutely extraordinary in terms of individual moments and strategies. However, there have also been scenarios where the Pacific juggernauts completely dropped the ball. The recent nerfs to Skye have also affected the team's composition on various maps.

Despite this, Flex player f0rsakeN has had an incredible tournament and is the rock for this Paper Rex lineup that is still trying to find its footing after the arrival of Monyet.

f0rsakeN will once again be put to the test and will be the key player if Paper Rex wishes to be a part of another Playoffs Stage in the team's illustrious VCT history.

Karmine Corp are the expected favorites to qualify for the Playoffs Stage. Both rosters are quite evenly matched, but the consistency and level-headedness shown by Karmine Corp are big advantages over Paper Rex, which is plagued with inconsistency issues. If Karmine Corp can avoid Sunset, the EMEA side will be on the fast road to success.

Head-to-head

Karmine Corp and Paper Rex have not faced off against each other at a VCT tournament.

Previous results

Karmine Corp's most recent result was a 0-2 loss against Sentinels, while Paper Rex's latest fixture was a 2-1 victory against hometown heroes Team Heretics.

VCT Masters Madrid rosters

Here are the expected rosters ahead of the Karmine Corp vs Paper Rex matchup:

Karmine Corp - EMEA #1 Paper Rex - Pacific #2 Ryan "shin" Ensaad Aaron "mindfreak" Leonhart Martin "marteen" Pátek Ilya "something" Petrov Martin "Magnum" Peňkov (IGL) Jason "f0rsakeN" Susanto Tomás "tomaszy" Machado Cahya "Monyet" Nugraha Marshall "N4RRATE" Massey Khalish "d4v41" Rusyaidee Andrey "engh" Sholokov (Head Coach) Alexandre "alecks" Sallé (Head Coach)

Livestream details

The date and timings for the VCT Masters Madrid match featuring Karmine Corp and Paper Rex are as follows:

PT : March 18, 11 am

: March 18, 11 am CET : March 18, 7 pm

: March 18, 7 pm IST : March 18, 11:30 pm

: March 18, 11:30 pm KST: March 19, 3 am

To watch Karmine Corp vs Paper Rex live, you can visit the following channels:

Popular watch parties conducted by streamers such as Tarik and Sliggy, among others, are alternate options for viewers wanting a different viewing experience.

