LOUD vs EDward Gaming - VCT 2024 Masters Madrid: Prediction, livestream details, and more

The LOUD vs EDward Gaming match at VCT 2024 Masters Madrid on March 18, 2024, has a lot riding on it. The loser will be sent packing, while the winner will make it to the tournament's playoff stage, where they will be one step closer to taking home $250,000 cash prize and three VCT Championship Points.

LOUD from Brazil and EDward Gaming from China, both have stacked rosters and have displayed some top-notch skills in the tournament so far. This article will delve into the details you should know going into the LOUD vs EDward Gaming match at VCT 2024 Masters Madrid.

LOUD vs EDward Gaming match at VCT 2024 Masters Madrid: Which team will make playoffs and who will go home?

Prediction

One of the most important win conditions for the Brazilian team in the LOUD vs EDward Gaming match at VCT 2024 Masters Madrid, will be Gabriel "Quick" Lima hitting his shots. He finished 28/32/4 and 46/48/4 against FPX and Gen.G, respectively.

Cauan "cauanzin" Pereira has also been key to LOUD's success in the past. These two players coming online early in today's match will put the 2021 Valorant Champions winners in the driving seat of today's game.

In a high-pressure match like this, the team with more consistent players always has the edge. In the case of EDG, while Zheng "ZmjjKK" Yongkang has been dishing out astounding numbers, but he would need as much support as possible to flip the board against LOUD.

In the LOUD vs EDward Gaming match at VCT 2024 Masters Madrid, the former definitely has the edge, but the series going the way of EDG wouldn't be much of an upset either.

Head-to-head

There were two LOUD vs EDward Gaming matchups in 2023. The first encounter, at Masters Tokyo, went 2-0 the way of the Chinese squad. The second, possibly the more consequential one, was at Champions 2023 in Los Angeles. This time, LOUD reigned supreme, taking the series 2-1.

Recent results

Going into today's series, LOUD has a W-W-L-L-W streak against Leviatan, Evil Geniuses, Sentinels, Gen.G, and FunPlus Phoenix. The squad looked a bit shaky at start against Gen.G, but quickly regained footing as they scraped through their elimination match against FPX.

EDward Gaming has been on a roll. Their present W-W-W-W-L streak has only one loss, against the seemingly invincible Gen.G. They even defeated their long-standing rivals Paper Rex in their opening game of VCT 2024 Masters Madrid.

Potential lineups

You can expect the teams to sport the following squads in today's LOUD vs EDward Gaming match at VCT 2024 Masters Madrid:

LOUD EDward Gaming Gabriel "Quick" Lima Guo "Haodong" Haodong (IGL) Felipe "Less" Basso Wan "CHICHOO" Shunzhi Matias "saadhak" Delipetro (IGL) Wang "nobody" Senxu Cauan "cauanzin" Pereira Zheng "ZmjjKK" Yongkang Arthur "tuyz" Vieira Zhang "Smoggy" Zhao Pedro "peu" Lopes (Coach) Lo "AfteR" Wen-hsin (Head Coach).

Where to watch LOUD vs EDward Gaming

The LOUD vs EDward Gaming bout at VCT 2024 Masters Madrid will take place on March 18, 2024. The region-wise start-timings are as follows:

US (West): 8 am PT

8 am PT US (East): 11 am ET

11 am ET Berlin, Madrid, Paris: 4 pm CET

4 pm CET India: 8:30 pm IST

8:30 pm IST Japan and Korea: 12 am KST (next day)

You can watch the game live on the official channels:

You can also keep up with the match asit unfolds via watch parties hosted by content creators and streamers. These contain additional commentary and banter, which can be more engaging for some viewers.

