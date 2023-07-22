KOI vs NAVI - VCT EMEA LCQ 2023: Predictions, where to watch, and more

Valorant Champions Tour (VCT) is heading steadily towards the final weeks of the season before Champions 2023, with the Last Chance Qualifier (LCQ) being held in the Americas, EMEA, and Pacific regions. The EMEA LCQ kicked off on July 19, 2023. Considering Fnatic won Masters Tokyo, two teams will be shortlisted from this event to represent the region in Champions 2023.

July 22, 2023, will be Day 4 of VCT EMEA LCQ. The day will host the lower final of the tournament between KOI and Natus Vincere. The winner will lock their spot in Champions Los Angeles. They will also play against Giants Gaming in the tournament's Grand Final for better seeding in the ultimate event of the VCT season, Valorant Champions 2023.

KOI vs. NAVI - Who will win the final Champions seat from VCT EMEA LCQ 2023?

Predictions

KOI came into the EMEA LCQ as one of the underdogs, having barely won any matches in the EMEA League Regular Season. wolfen has a hard time finding his footing during the time, but coming into the Last Chance Qualifier, he seems much more in the zone.

NAVI finished the Regular Season second only to Fnatic. They even managed to qualify for VCT Masters Tokyo, where they had one of the most underwhelming performances of their careers.

KOI seems to have really turned the tables for themselves in the LCQ. From how they have been playing, they could easily turn the tables on NAVI and come out victorious in today's match, thereby sealing their spot in Champions 2023.

Head-to-head

KOI and NAVI have played against each other twice. Both times, KOI came out on top. They defeated NAVI 2-0 in Week 1 of the Regular Season and in the Upper Semifinal of the EMEA LCQ.

Recent results

KOI broke their winning streak versus Giants Gaming, losing 0-2 to them in the Upper Finals of VCT EMEA LCQ.

NAVI, on the other hand, broke their losing streak against Karmine Corp in the lower bracket of the same tournament.

Potential lineups

KOI

Jose "koldamenta" Aranguren (IGL)

Aranguren (IGL) Patryk "starxo" Kopczynski

Kopczynski Bogdan "sheydos" Naumov

Naumov Nikita "trexx" Cherednichenko

Cherednichenko Berkant "Wolfen" Joshkun

Joshkun André "BARBARR" Möller (Head Coach)

NAVI

Kyrylo " ANGE1 " Karasov (IGL)

" Karasov (IGL) Andrey " Shao " Kiprsky

" Kiprsky Pontus " Zyppan " Eek

" Eek Dmitry " SUYGETSU " Ilyushin

" Ilyushin Mehmet Yagiz " cNed " ipek

" ipek Erik "d00mbr0s" Sandgren (Coach)

VALORANT Champions Tour @ValorantEsports slots remain for



In this episode of NXT-UP, @kaquka breaks down everything you need to know about the LCQs! Onlyslots remain for #VALORANTChampions LA. Who is going to take them at the Last Chance Qualifiers?In this episode of NXT-UP, @kaquka breaks down everything you need to know about the LCQs! pic.twitter.com/HCzWarfCmG

Where to watch

You can watch the English broadcast of the match live on the official Twitch or YouTube channel of VCT EMEA. There will also be streams in other languages through regional channels. For viewers who prefer additional commentary and banter, you may tune into a watch party hosted by streamers or other Valorant players.

KOI will take on Natus Vincere on July 22, 2023, at 8:00 am PT / 5:00 pm CEST / 8:30 PM IST.

Poll : Who do you think will win the match? KOI NAVI 0 votes