KRU Esports vs Leviatan - VCT Americas LCQ 2023 Grand Final: Predictions, where to watch, and more

After a season filled with wonders, VCT Americas League is finally coming to an end, with the Grand Final of the Last Chance Qualifier being the final regional match of the season. Three teams - Evil Geniuses, LOUD, and NRG Esports - have already qualified for Champions 2023. Today, the Americas region will get their final representatives for the ultimate showdown in Valorant esports.

The Grand Final of VCT Americas LCQ 2023 will be played between Latin American rivals KRU Esports and Leviatan. The brawl for the final Champions 2023 ticket has been dubbed the El Clasico of the Americas League and promises hardcore action. Here's everything you need to know going into the match.

KRU Esports vs. Leviatan - Who will win the Grand Final of VCT Americas LCQ 2023?

VALORANT Champions Tour @ValorantEsports



Hear why in the latest episode of On The Spot! Both @zmjjkk and @OfficialBoaster want to duel @Derke… but for very different reasons.Hear why in the latest episode of On The Spot! pic.twitter.com/XgTNS2dpqM

Predictions

After a miraculous run through the upper bracket, KRU made it to the final showdown of the tournament. Despite their disappointing Regular Season run, the team has displayed tremendous willpower, and the improvement shows.

KRU's star Duelist, keznit, has been spearheading the team through this VCT Americas LCQ run. He is currently at the top of the leaderboard in terms of kills-to-deaths ratio and average combat score (ACS) throughout the tournament. However, that doesn't mean the rest of the team is underperforming. Players like DaveeyS and Melser have also come in clutch repeatedly for the KRU squad.

Leviatan had a little bit of a head-start coming into the Americas LCQ, but they faced defeat at the hands of KRU right in their first match. While the team's strategies and coordination have improved over the course of time, they are slightly lacking in the sheer force department, with Tacolilla having a quiet tournament so far.

Since the rest of the team is playing on point, all eyes will be on Taco to turn for the grand finale. His performance could very well be the difference maker for Leviatan. If he has yet another quiet match, KRU will almost definitely run away with the series and finalize their seats at Champions Los Angeles.

Head-to-head

KRU Esports and Leviatan have faced each other on eight occasions to date. KRU has come out on top on five of these, including their last two encounters this year.

VALORANT Esports NA @valesports_na



@LeviatanGG reverse sweep to earn their spot in the Grand Finals of



Map 1 - Lotus: C9 13-7

Map 2 - Pearl: C9 13-9

Map 3 - Split: LEV 13-11

Map 4 - Haven : LEV 13-10

Map 5 - Bind: LEV 13-7 BUST OUT THE BROOMS 🧹@LeviatanGG reverse sweep to earn their spot in the Grand Finals of #VALORANTLCQ Map 1 - Lotus: C9 13-7Map 2 - Pearl: C9 13-9Map 3 - Split: LEV 13-11Map 4 - Haven : LEV 13-10Map 5 - Bind: LEV 13-7 pic.twitter.com/jP2fASJtgq

Recent results

KRU Esports and Leviatan are coming off a victory against Cloud9 in the VCT Americas LCQ. KRU beat the North American squad 2-1 in the upper final. Leviatan defeated Cloud9 3-2 in the Lower Final yesterday.

Potential lineups

KRU Esports

Juan Pablo "NagZ" Lopez Miranda

Lopez Miranda Angelo " keznit " Mori

" Mori Santiago " Daveeys " Ruiz

" Ruiz Nicolas "Klaus" Ferrari (IGL)

Ferrari (IGL) Marco " Melser " Amaro

" Amaro Jorge "Atom" Sierro (Coach)

Leviatan

Francisco "kiNgg" Aravena (IGL)

Aravena (IGL) Vicente " Tacolilla " Compagnon

" Compagnon Fabian " Shyy " Usnayo

" Usnayo Roberto " Mazino " Bugueño

" Bugueño Agustin " nzr " Ibarra

" Ibarra Rodrigo "Onur" Dalmagro (Coach)

VALORANT Esports NA @valesports_na



Join our roundtable hosted by @KING_BABYBAY ft. @KlaussOW, @runiVL and @tacolillalzh, ahead of their last chance to lock in the final Champions spot.



Check out the full video at pic.twitter.com/N33hQLmX2q "What changed? You just woke up one day and changed your breakfast?"Join our roundtable hosted by @KING_BABYBAY ft. @KlaussOW, @runiVL and @tacolillalzh, ahead of their last chance to lock in the final Champions spot.Check out the full video at riot.com/lcqroundtable

Where to watch

You can watch the Grand Final of VCT Americas LCQ in English on their Twitch or YouTube channels. You may also tune into a live watch party hosted by streamers like Tarik Çelik.

KRU Esports will take on Leviatan on July 23, 2023, at 1 pm PT/ 10 pm CEST/ 1:30 am (next day) IST.