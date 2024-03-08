Less Valorant settings (2024): Keybinds, sensitivity, and more

Many players want to implement Less’s Valorant settings, as he has put in tremendous performances in the VCT America kickoff. With his remarkable aim and impressive game sense, Less has led his team to secure second place in VCT Madrid.

He is currently playing for LOUD, which is considered one of North America's best teams. They won the 2022 VCT Champions Tour Istanbul tournament by defeating OpTic 3-1. This victory made them the first Brazilian organization to win the Champions title.

This article provides you with Less’s Valorant settings, keybindings, sensitivity, and more

Everything to know about Less’s Valorant settings

Felipe "Less" Basso is a professional esports player and currently plays for LOUD. He began his journey in Valorant with team dogz and went on to play for several Brazilian teams.

However, he gained popularity when he joined LOUD and led his team to victory in the Champions Tour Brazil Stage 1: Challengers 1 by defeating Ninjas In Pyjamas with a score of 3-0.

Since then, he has achieved multiple victories with LOUD. Some of his notable wins include:

Champions Tour 2024: Americas Kickoff- 2nd

Valorant Champions 2023- 3rd

Champions Tour 2023: Masters Tokyo - 7th-8th

Champions Tour 2023: Americas League -1st

Champions Tour 2023: LOCK//IN Sao Paulo - 2nd

Valorant Champions 2022- 1st

Valorant Champions Tour Stage1: Master Reykjavik -2nd

For a detailed list of Less’s Valorant settings, read below.

Less’s Valorant settings are as follows:

Mouse settings

DPI: 800

Sensitivity: 0.32

eDPI: 256

ADS Sensitivity: 1

Scope Sensitivity: 1

Hz: 1000

Windows Sensitivity: 6

Raw Input Buffer: Off

Crosshair

Primary

Color: Black

Outlines: Off

Center Dot: Off

Inner Lines

Show Inner Lines: On

Inner Line Opacity: 1

Inner Line Length: 4

Inner Line Thickness: 2

Inner Line Offset: 0

Movement Error: Off

Firing Error: Off

Outer Lines

Show Outer Lines: Off

Movement Error: Off

Firing Error: Off

Keybinds

Walk: L-Shift

Crouch: L-Ctrl

Jump: Mouse wheel up/ Space Bar

Use Object: F

Equip Primary Weapon: 1

Equip Secondary Weapon: 2

Equip Melee Weapon: 3

Equip Spike: 4

Use/Equip Ability 1: Q

Use/Equip Ability 2: Mouse Button 4

Use/Equip Ability 3: E

Use/Equip Ability (Ultimate): T

Map Settings

Rotate: Rotate

Fixed Orientation: Always the Same

Keep Player Centered: Off

Minimap Size: 1.2

Minimap Zoom: 1

Minimap Vision Cones: On

Show Map Region Names: Always

Video Settings

General

Resolution: 1920x1080

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Aspect Ratio Method: Letterbox

Display Mode: Fullscreen

Graphics Quality

Multithreaded Rendering: On

Material Quality: Low

Texture Quality: Low

Detail Quality: Low

UI Quality: Low

Vignette: Off

VSync: Off

Anti-Aliasing: None

Anisotropic Filtering: 1x

Improve Clarity: Off

Experimental Sharpening: Off

Bloom: Off

Distortion: Off

Cast Shadows: Off

Accessibility

Enemy Highlight Color: Yellow (Protanopia)

Peripherals

Monitor: ZOWIE XL2556K

Mouse: VAXEE XE Wireless White

Mousepad: Lethal Gaming Gear Saturn Pro

Keyboard: Razer Huntsman V3 Pro

Headset: HyperX Cloud II

