Less Valorant settings (2024): Keybinds, sensitivity, and more

By Pranoy Dey
Modified Mar 08, 2024 17:33 GMT
Less
Less’s Valorant settings (2024): Keybinds, sensitivity, and more. (Image via Riot Games || Flickr/Lee Aiksoon)

Many players want to implement Less’s Valorant settings, as he has put in tremendous performances in the VCT America kickoff. With his remarkable aim and impressive game sense, Less has led his team to secure second place in VCT Madrid.

He is currently playing for LOUD, which is considered one of North America's best teams. They won the 2022 VCT Champions Tour Istanbul tournament by defeating OpTic 3-1. This victory made them the first Brazilian organization to win the Champions title.

This article provides you with Less’s Valorant settings, keybindings, sensitivity, and more

Everything to know about Less’s Valorant settings

Felipe "Less" Basso is a professional esports player and currently plays for LOUD. He began his journey in Valorant with team dogz and went on to play for several Brazilian teams.

However, he gained popularity when he joined LOUD and led his team to victory in the Champions Tour Brazil Stage 1: Challengers 1 by defeating Ninjas In Pyjamas with a score of 3-0.

Since then, he has achieved multiple victories with LOUD. Some of his notable wins include:

  • Champions Tour 2024: Americas Kickoff- 2nd
  • Valorant Champions 2023- 3rd
  • Champions Tour 2023: Masters Tokyo - 7th-8th
  • Champions Tour 2023: Americas League -1st
  • Champions Tour 2023: LOCK//IN Sao Paulo - 2nd
  • Valorant Champions 2022- 1st
  • Valorant Champions Tour Stage1: Master Reykjavik -2nd

For a detailed list of Less’s Valorant settings, read below.

Less’s Valorant settings are as follows:

Mouse settings

  • DPI: 800
  • Sensitivity: 0.32
  • eDPI: 256
  • ADS Sensitivity: 1
  • Scope Sensitivity: 1
  • Hz: 1000
  • Windows Sensitivity: 6
  • Raw Input Buffer: Off

Crosshair

Primary

  • Color: Black
  • Outlines: Off
  • Center Dot: Off

Inner Lines

  • Show Inner Lines: On
  • Inner Line Opacity: 1
  • Inner Line Length: 4
  • Inner Line Thickness: 2
  • Inner Line Offset: 0
  • Movement Error: Off
  • Firing Error: Off

Outer Lines

  • Show Outer Lines: Off
  • Movement Error: Off
  • Firing Error: Off

Keybinds

  • Walk: L-Shift
  • Crouch: L-Ctrl
  • Jump: Mouse wheel up/ Space Bar
  • Use Object: F
  • Equip Primary Weapon: 1
  • Equip Secondary Weapon: 2
  • Equip Melee Weapon: 3
  • Equip Spike: 4
  • Use/Equip Ability 1: Q
  • Use/Equip Ability 2: Mouse Button 4
  • Use/Equip Ability 3: E
  • Use/Equip Ability (Ultimate): T

Map Settings

  • Rotate: Rotate
  • Fixed Orientation: Always the Same
  • Keep Player Centered: Off
  • Minimap Size: 1.2
  • Minimap Zoom: 1
  • Minimap Vision Cones: On
  • Show Map Region Names: Always

Video Settings

General

  • Resolution: 1920x1080
  • Aspect Ratio: 16:9
  • Aspect Ratio Method: Letterbox
  • Display Mode: Fullscreen

Graphics Quality

  • Multithreaded Rendering: On
  • Material Quality: Low
  • Texture Quality: Low
  • Detail Quality: Low
  • UI Quality: Low
  • Vignette: Off
  • VSync: Off
  • Anti-Aliasing: None
  • Anisotropic Filtering: 1x
  • Improve Clarity: Off
  • Experimental Sharpening: Off
  • Bloom: Off
  • Distortion: Off
  • Cast Shadows: Off

Accessibility

  • Enemy Highlight Color: Yellow (Protanopia)

Peripherals

  • Monitor: ZOWIE XL2556K
  • Mouse: VAXEE XE Wireless White
  • Mousepad: Lethal Gaming Gear Saturn Pro
  • Keyboard: Razer Huntsman V3 Pro
  • Headset: HyperX Cloud II

