Leviatán vs LOUD - VCT Americas Kickoff: Prediction, where to watch, and more

Leviatán vs LOUD is the qualifier match for the Playoffs in Group B of VCT Americas Kickoff. The eleven teams have been trying their best to make it from the Group Stage to Playoffs. From there, they will compete in a single elimination format to secure their spots in the VCT Masters Madrid.

Day 4 of the Americas Kickoff had two intense Bo3 (Best-of-three) series. The first one saw MIBR eliminate FURIA and get a 2-0 upset victory, allowing them to make their way to the next match. The second one was a close series between 100 Thieves and Sentinels. The latter was eventually able to secure a 2-1 win to keep their tournament life alive.

The following section will talk about Leviatán and LOUD, trying to determine who's more likely to come out on top.

Leviatán vs LOUD - Which team will make it to the Playoffs at VCT Americas Kickoff?

Expand Tweet

Prediction

Leviatán's disappointing performance in 2023 led to many changes within the roster. With new inclusions like aspas, C0M, and tex, this new lineup is considered the superteam of the Americas. While their first match in the Kickoff was not the cleanest, the new Leviatán squad did come up with interesting compositions to secure themselves a win.

LOUD had a singular change within their roster, which saw a new Duelist, qcK, join the team. While many doubted this new squad, they were able to keep their heads up and deliver an extraordinary performance in their first match.

This match of Leviatán vs LOUD heavily favors the latter purely due to the talent and success achieved by the team's core players in 2023. However, Leviatán is full of athletes who are insanely skilled when it comes to individual talent and could overrun LOUD.

Expand Tweet

Head-to-head

These teams have faced each other multiple times. The most recent was during VCT Americas League last year where LOUD won the Bo3 series by 2-0.

Recent results

Leviatán's most recent match was against 100 Thieves at VCT Americas Kickoff where they won their Bo3 series by 2-1.

Expand Tweet

LOUD's most recent match was against Sentinels at the same event where they won their Bo3 series by 2-0.

Potential lineups

Leviatán

Francisco "kiNgg" Aravena

Aravena Erick " aspas " Santos

" Santos Corbin " C0M " Lee

" Lee Roberto " Mazino " Bugueño

" Bugueño Ian " tex " Botsch

" Botsch Alex "goked" Kie (Coach)

LOUD

Gabriel " Quick " Lima

" Lima Felipe "Less" Basso

Basso Matias "saadhak" Delipetro (IGL)

Delipetro (IGL) Cauan "cauanzin" Pereira

Pereira Arthur "tuyz" Vieira

Vieira Pedro "peu" Lopes (Coach)

When and where to watch Leviatán vs LOUD

Readers can watch the match unfold on the official YouTube and Twitch channels of VCT Americas. This series will take place on February 23 at 8 pm PDT / 4 am CET (next day) / 6:30 am IST (next day) / 10:00 am JST (next day). Here are the links:

Leviatán vs LOUD on Twitch : Watch here

: Watch here Leviatán vs LOUD on YouTube: Watch here

Check out these VCT articles:

Teams to look out for in Americas League || Teams to look out for in China League || Players to look out for in China League || Teams to look out for in 2024 || Players to look out for in 2024

Poll : Who will win this match? Leviatán LOUD 0 votes