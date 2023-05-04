M80 vs Shopify Rebellion - NA Valorant Challengers League: Predictions, where to watch, and more

The second split of the North American Valorant Challengers League is currently in its third week of competition. Each week, there are six matches, from Wednesday to Friday, with two matches being played each day. Although this is a Tier 2 tournament on paper, it is highly competitive (arguably one of the most competitive Challengers circuits in the world) and attracts massive viewership from an international audience.

Week 8 of the League kicked off yesterday with a match between Disguised and Turtle Troop, followed by one between FaZe Clan and OREsports. Today is the second match day of the week, and the first match of the day will be played between M80 and Shopify Rebellion. Here is everything you need to know going into today's opening game.

M80 vs. Shopify Rebellion: Who will win this Week 8 Group A match of 2023 NA Valorant Challengers League

Predictions

M80 has proven itself as a powerhouse team right from the beginning of Split 1 of the NA Valorant Challengers League. The side has been the most consistent across the league, delivering solid performances no matter the opposition. Gianfranco "koalanoob" Potestio is a reliable Jett player, and the team boasts of a very reliable supporting cast leading to this level of performance.

Shopift Rebellion had a disappointing run in Split 1. For the current split, the team let go of former in-game leader (IGL) and brought on Anthony "vanity" Malaspina. Things are already looking better under the new leadership, and a win in today's series will help mark its spot as a tough contender for the Ascension spot at the end of the road.

Given the teams' performances so far, the compass definitely points to an M80 win today. That being said, if vanity and the squad can pull out some interesting new strats, an upset can very well be on the cards.

Head-to-head

These two teams are yet to face off against each other in an official Valorant tournament.

Recent results

M80 beat Turtle Troop and TSM in the first two weeks of Split 2 of Valorant Challengers League. The first match was a clean 2-0 victory, while the second meeting was closer, going all the way to the third map. Shopify Rebellion has a 1-1 record in the current split of the tournament, having lost to TSM in Week 6 but coming out on top of DSG in Week 7.

Potential lineups

M80

Daniel “eeiu” Vucenovic

Vucenovic Mohamed “johnqt” Amine Ouarid (IGL)

Amine Ouarid (IGL) Gianfranco “koalanoob” Potestio

Potestio Marc-Andre “NiSMO” Tayar

Tayar Alexander “zander ” Dituri

” Dituri Vincent "Happy" Schopenhauer (Head Coach)

Shopify Rebellion

Adam " mada " Pampuch

" Pampuch Anthony "vanity" Malaspina (IGL)

Malaspina (IGL) Brandon "bdog" Sanders

Sanders Kaleb " moose " Jayne

" Jayne Victor " v1c " Truong

" Truong Jared "mac" Schneider (Coach)

Where to watch

Regardless of your location, you can watch the match live on the official Twitch channel of Knights Arena and the YouTube channel of Valorant North America. Multiple players and streamers like tarik and Subroza also host watch parties for these games, which can be fun because of the additional commentary and banter.

M80 will take on Shopify Rebellion on May 4, 2023, at 12 pm PDT/9 pm CET/1:30 am IST (the next day).

