NAVI vs LOUD - Valorant Champions 2023 Group Stage: Predictions, livestream details, and more

Valorant Champions 2023 kicked off on August 6, 2023, in Los Angeles and has delivered action-packed matches on a daily basis. Of the sixteen teams that entered the tournament, four have been knocked out, and another four have confirmed their Playoffs seats. Over August 12 and 13, the remaining teams will fight it out to keep their dreams of winning the tournament alive.

The first match of Day 7 of Valorant Champions 2023 will be between NAVI (EMEA) and LOUD (Americas) and is also the final match of Group D. Both have had a rocky start to the tournament, but given their potential, this matchup holds the promise to be one of the biggest brawls in the group stage. Here is everything you need to know about it.

NAVI vs LOUD - Who will make it to the playoffs stage of Valorant Champions 2023?

Day 7 schedule (Image via Riot Games)

Prediction

NAVI and LOUD are both teams with a rich history backing them up. The former was one of the favorites to win the trophy in EMEA for VCT 2023 but fell short. The latter, however, lifted the Americas League trophy, and in convincing fashion. Both suffered unexpected losses in Valorant Masters Tokyo, but still managed to make it to Champions based on their performance throughout the season.

There are star players on each team, and both teams have shown immense prowess when it comes to strategizing. On paper, NAVI and LOUD are closely matched, and the results should be fairly close.

One of the biggest factors for NAVI will be Mehmet Yagiz "cNed" Ipek's performance in the series. He needs to show up hot on the server for NAVI to match up strongly against LOUD, especially if Erick “aspas” Santos is hitting his shots.

LOUD's primary win condition will be how well they adjust to potential curveballs that NAVI might throw at them with their composition, as well as Ange1's erratic and unpredictable playstyle.

All things considered, looking at current form and overall playstyle, LOUD has a slightly better chance of winning this series and making it to the playoffs thanks to their disciplined approach as well as outstanding aim.

Head-to-head

These teams have not faced each other in an official VCT match.

Recent results

NAVI kicked off their Valorant Champions 2023 run with a win over their EMEA adversaries, Team Liquid. However, they were quickly cut down by DRX in the winners' match.

LOUD's journey in Group D was the opposite of NAVI's. The Brazilian giants first lost to DRX and then got their first win in the tournament against Team Liquid.

Potential lineups

NAVI

Kyrylo " ANGE1 " Karasov (IGL)

" Karasov (IGL) Andrey " Shao " Kiprsky

" Kiprsky Pontus " Zyppan " Eek

" Eek Dmitry " SUYGETSU " Ilyushin

" Ilyushin Mehmet Yagiz " cNed " ipek

" ipek Erik "d00mbr0s" Sandgren (Coach)

LOUD

Erick “aspas” Santos

Santos Felipe “Less” de Loyola

de Loyola Matias “saadhak” Delipetro (IGL)

Delipetro (IGL) Arthur “tuyz” Andrade

Andrade Cauan “cauanzin” Pereira

Pereira Daniel “fRoD” Montaner (Head Coach)

Livestream details

NAVI vs LOUD (Image via Riot Games)

You can watch the match live on the English broadcast on Valorant Champions Tour's official Twitch or YouTube channel. There will also be streams available in regional languages on the respective regional VCT channels on these platforms.

For those who enjoy extra banter and commentary during the match, you may explore one of the many watch-parties hosted by streamers like Tarik.

NAVI takes on LOUD on August 11, 2023, at 12:00 pm PT / 9:00 pm CEST / 12:30 am IST (next day) / 4:00 am JST (next day).

