New Valorant glitch surfaces hours after reworked Icebox goes live in Episode 8 Act 1

Valorant recently received a new seasonal update where Icebox returned to the active map pool, and the community has already found a new Raze glitch. It is an overpowered positioning glitch that can place this specific Duelist character on top of the container in B-Main above the B-Green box. This map seems to have a knack for glitches, considering the initial Omen teleport exploit when the map was first released.

The Icebox map was removed from the pool for a long time, and the developers changed some bits of the map. These changes cleared up much of the clutter toward the B-Site and closed off a full lane near the Kitchen hallway. However, the map requires more fine-tuning to fix the newfound boost glitch.

This article will highlight the new Icebox glitch in Valorant Episode 8 Act 1.

Icebox rework in Valorant features insane new boost glitch

The new Icebox glitch was found with a nifty trick involving Sage’s Wall and Raze’s Blast Pack abilities. The Duelist would travel to the top of the double box and utilize the satchels to reach the container hoisted in the air.

Once near the edge of the container, Raze can stand on the side and look down and kill anyone trying to enter B-Main. This caused a lot of confusion as most players did not expect such a glitch on a reworked map.

The original video seems to have been posted on X by the user @Pyonxy9, where they climbed on top of the container and scored four easy kills. It looks like the player had prior knowledge of the glitch, as his actions felt intentional and strategic.

After a while, others discovered that this trick could be done without Sage's assistance. Raze could easily use the Blast Packs and maneuver to the top of the hanging container. This was done from the same double boxes near B-Green, and both satchels were utilized to gain vertical height. Once near the edge, you can stand on the corners and get some easy kills from the top.

The community is baffled at this discovery and is concerned about how it might become an exploit that breaks the game. Fortunately, this trick needs a certain level of mastery to execute and cannot be done by just anyone in the game. However, with enough practice, it can be done as it is far less complex compared to Jett’s super dash.

Some comments are calling for a Raze nerf to reduce the distance one can travel using the Blast Packs. A complete Agent nerf might be asking for too much, and instead, the Valorant devs could deploy another patch to fix the boundaries present on Icebox.

Some players cited how this would be an easy technique with two Updrafts on Jett. But since the Agent was nerfed, her arsenal features only a single Updraft skill.

