Valorant Challengers League 2024 South Asia is a tier 2 tournament where the top eight teams from the region give their best to try and qualify for the Ascension event. All the teams will first go through the Group Stage before moving on to the Playoffs.

In Split 1, teams will be mainly focused on battling for points. Split 2 will have a similar format but this is where teams will give it their all and directly compete for the Pacific Ascension spot of the 2024 season.

Sportskeeda Esports' Sneh Jadhav got the opportunity to talk to Revenant Esports' skillZ during which he said:

"2023 was the hardest year of my life."

Revenant Esports' skillZ talks about his personal growth in 2023 and the absence from Valorant Challengers League

skillZ has been a part of the South Asia Valorant esports scene for a long time. His journey started with Global Esports back in October 2020, where he was able to successfully establish himself as one of the best pros in the region.

After the franchise model was initiated in 2023, many players from the region found themselves scattered within several teams. For South Asia, Global Esports was the only organization that made it through to the tier 1 scene. GE organization planned on adding players from the Southeast Asian region, which left very few spots for the South Asian players themselves. Hence, many pros ended up playing in the Valorant Challengers League.

However, in 2023, skillZ was completely absent from this event. In fact, the only matches he played were in the OFF//SEASON event, Convergence, and a Showmatch. 2024 was when he he joined Revenant Esports and made a return to the Valorant pro scene. Sportskeeda Esports' asked him about his time during 2023 and why he joined Revenant Esports for Valorant Challengers League 2024. Here's what he said:

"2023 was by far the hardest year of my life, my mother got diagnosed with dementia and I had to take care of her and the house including the financial part and the household. But it helped me grow into a responsible person. So it took some time to solve all the personal problems I had. Then at late 2023 I had decided to join a new team for the upcoming season, Rossi also contacted me if am able to play or not, so I decided to play with him and give our best."

skillZ has gelled amazingly with Revenant Esports, who are currently among the top teams in Valorant Challengers League South Asia 2024. They are easily the favorites to make it to the Pacific Ascension for this season.

