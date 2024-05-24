"aspas surely does not miss"- Gen.G's Karon after his match against Leviatán in VCT Masters Shanghai (Exclusive)

VCT Masters Shanghai has been an exciting event to witness. The first part of the event, the Swiss stage, will see eight out of 12 teams go head-to-head against each other to earn the four spots in the Playoffs stage. There, the remaining teams will go through a double elimination bracket to crown the winner of Masters Shanghai.

Day 2 opened with an intense match between Gen.G and Leviatán. Both these teams had amazing moments throughout and managed to win their own map picks. Eventually, it was Gen.G that took away the final map, Breeze, and won the series by 2-1.

At the post-match conference, Sportskeeda Esports' Sneh Jadhav got the opportunity to talk to Gen.G's Karon, during which he said:

"aspas surely does not miss."

Gen.G's Karon talks about his experience facing off against Leviatán in VCT Masters Shanghai

Karon is among the newer players to enter VCT in the 2024 season. He became a part of the majorly revamped roster of Gen.G and quickly proved himself during the Pacific Kickoff, helping his team qualify for Masters Madrid. Despite Madrid being his first international tournament, Karon put up brilliant performances and was among the best Controller players of the event.

VCT Masters Shanghai is proving to be somewhat similar as Karon is already off to a great start. In their match against Leviatán, he was able to put up a total of 46 kills and was the top fragger from his team. Karon had multiple rounds in the entire series where he had a lot of impact and found multikills in crucial situations.

During the post-match conference, Sportskeeda Esports asked him about how his experience was facing off against Leviatán who are regarded as the super team from the Americas region.

Here's what he said:

"aspas surely does not miss. But teamwork wise or team to team, we are the better team at the end of the day. And I guess we were lucky, so easy peasy. Good for us."

With this win, Gen.G will now be moving ahead in the upper bracket of the Swiss stage of VCT Masters Shanghai. Their next match will be against China's FunPlus Phoenix where the winner will directly make their way to the Playoffs stage.

