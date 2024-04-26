"Gathering experience is mandatory"- True Rippers' hellff on his team not making any changes in Valorant Challengers League 2024 (Exclusive)

Valorant Challengers League is a tier 2 event that allows the non-franchised teams to make their way to the tier one league through Ascension. For South Asia, the top eight teams will be competing against each other to secure the spot for Pacific's Ascension 2024 event.

Split 1 of Valorant Challengers League mainly focuses on earning points by finishing in higher positions. Split 2 is where these teams will directly compete for the Ascension spot which will be conducted in Tokyo.

Sportskeeda Esports' Sneh Jadhav got a chance to talk to True Rippers' hellff, during which he said:

"Gathering experience is mandatory."

True Rippers' hellff explains why his team didn't make any changes during Valorant Challengers League 2024

hellff has been a part of the South Asian Valorant scene since the pre-franchising days. He started out with Global Esports in October 2020 and then quickly made his way to Velocity Gaming. This is where he established himself as one of the region's smartest and most consistent Initiator players. He is among the few who have represented the region during South East Asia's official VCT events.

For Valorant Challengers League 2024, he joined True Rippers with his former teammate DEATHMAKER. This team had many new faces and was, thus, viewed with some doubt. However, in the OFF//SEASON event, Convergence, True Rippers performed beyond everyone's expectations as they almost defeated Gen.G. This quickly made them one of the more exciting teams to look out for in the South Asian region.

After Cup 1 of Split 1 in Valorant Challengers League 2024, many teams have decided to make many roster changes. However, True Rippers was among the few that didn't make any changes to their main lineup and only added a sixth player. Sportskeeda Esports asked True Rippers' hellff why they decided to do so and what he thought were the strongest aspects of his team. Here's what he said:

"Producing a refined style of playing takes time. It's not something that's achievable overnight. Sure, short-term success is important, but we believe that making mistakes and gathering experience is mandatory for long-term success. And for this, we need to give the players the tools, the time, and the environment to develop."

True Rippers is among the heavy hitters of Valorant Challengers League in South Asia. With an experienced pro like hellff, the team has certainly benefited and could become the representatives of the region in Pacific Ascension 2024.

