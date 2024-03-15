"I really enjoyed playing Yoru in practice" - Gen.G's Meteor on their Yoru pick against LOUD in VCT Masters Madrid (Exclusive)

VCT Masters Madrid is the first international event of the 2024 season, where eight teams from the four franchised leagues will be giving it their all to get their hands on the first Masters trophy of the year. Day 1 had two matches scheduled, and the second one was between Pacific's Gen.G and Americas' LOUD.

The match went all the way to the third map as both teams were able to win on each other's map picks. However, Gen.G truly surpassed everyone's expectations as they were able to defeat LOUD on one of their best maps, Ascent, and took away the Bo3 (Best-of-three) by 2-1.

After the match, Sportskeeda Esports' Sneh Jadhav got the chance to talk to Gen.G's Meteor, during which he said:

"I really enjoyed playing Yoru in practice."

Gen.G's Meteor talks about their Yoru pick on Breeze against LOUD in VCT Masters Madrid

Gen.G came into this event as the number one seed from Pacific. They defeated the likes of Paper Rex, DRX, and ZETA DIVISION, which are considered to be some of the strongest teams in the region. Because of this, expectations were extremely high for this team coming into VCT Masters Madrid 2024.

They were able to live up to the hype as they put up a monstrous performance against the veteran squad of LOUD. On the second map of the series, Gen.G decided to change their composition and picked the Agent, Yoru. While other teams and regions have successfully made the Agent work before, Gen.G seemed to struggle with it and ended up losing the map by 8-13.

During the post-match conference of VCT Masters Madrid, Sportskeeda Esports approached Gen.G's Meteor to ask him why the team decided to go with Yoru and if that decision was responsible for the loss on Breeze. Here's what he had to say:

"Well I really enjoyed playing Yoru in practice and we had pretty good win rate with this current composition. But I just think I had high expectations with this composition on Breeze and I thought we were going to perform better but I think when it came down to you know the aim and how Breeze played out, I think we just weren't hitting shots."

After their win against LOUD, Gen.G will now be heading toward the winner's bracket of the Swiss Stage. To reach the Playoffs stage of VCT Masters Madrid, they only require one more win.

