5 pro teams that might use Iso at VCT Masters Madrid

VCT Masters Madrid is right around the corner and will be the first international Valorant event for the 2024 season. Eight teams from all over the world will give it their all to get their hands on the Masters trophy. The event will use a Swiss stage format for the first time, followed by the Playoffs stage.

Each VCT event opens up the potential for teams to show off their new compositions. In order to throw the enemy off, they also end up incorporating some of the newer Agents in their compositions. For this event, Iso will be the latest Agent and the article below will list the five teams that might just pick him during VCT Masters Madrid.

Note: This list is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

The pro teams that might pick Iso during VCT Masters Madrid

1) Paper Rex

Paper Rex at VCT Pacific Kickoff (Image via Paper Rex)

Paper Rex is the franchised VCT team that competes in the Pacific region. Their road to VCT Masters Madrid had them play a total of three series, out of which they won two. They were granted the shortest route to qualifying for the event due to their success last year.

When it comes to the most innovative teams in VCT, Paper Rex's name is always uttered. This team comes up with the most unique compositions and makes them work consistently. During the Kickoff event, they debuted a three-Duelist composition with Raze, Jett, and Yoru that led them to win that particular map. Given how Iso's utility can be helpful towards aggressive executions, Paper Rex might pick up the Agent during Masters Madrid.

2) FunPlus Phoenix

FunPlus Phoenix banner for Masters Madrid (Image via Riot Games)

FunPlus Phoenix is a franchised team that competes in the Chinese region. They played four matches in the Kickoff to qualify for VCT Masters Madrid. Out of them, they only lost in the Grand Finals.

Being a relatively new region in VCT, the Chinese Valorant teams have been creating a meta of their own in the last year. Surprisingly, Iso has already debuted in the region's Ascension event. FunPlus Phoenix has been experimenting quite a bit in matches. Their Sunset composition is by far the most interesting as it includes niche Agent picks like Phoenix, Chamber, and Harbor.

Being one of the weaker teams at this event, FPX could use Iso in their matches to throw the opponents off.

3) LOUD

LOUD at VCT Americas Kickoff (Image via Riot Games)

LOUD is the franchised team that competes in the Americas region. They competed in matches and made it to VCT Masters Madrid. Out of these, LOUD won three matches, losing just the Grand Finals.

Brazil's top team, LOUD, has been one of the most consistent teams in VCT. Besides their excellent performances, the team always brings in new ideas and is never afraid to experiment with team compositions. Their Viper-Harbor composition on Haven was beautifully executed, and they also got Phoenix with two Controllers on Ascent.

LOUD has always been one of the trendsetters when it comes to successful Agent composition and could do that yet again with Iso in VCT Masters Madrid.

4) EDward Gaming

EDward Gaming's banner for VCT Masters Madrid (Image via Riot Games)

EDward Gaming is a team that competes in the Chinese region. They played a total of three matches and qualified for VCT Masters Madrid. Similar to Paper Rex, EDG was the best team from the region last year and, hence, had a shorter route compared to others.

EDG has never really been the trendsetter of their region, but they have a past of trying out certain Agents on various maps. Recently, they have been experimenting with KAY/O on Bind and have found great success.

They also got some positive results with Gekko last year. EDG comprises players with high mechanical skills who have the potential to win rounds individually; hence, their going for an Iso pick might not be the worst choice during VCT Masters Madrid.

5) Team Heretics

Team Heretics at VCT EMEA Kickoff (Image via Riot Games)

Team Heretics is the franchised team that competes in the EMEA region. They played a total of four matches on their journey to Masters Madrid, out of which they won three. EMEA is the only region that does not have its top team from last year at this event.

Heretics have come in with many new changes for the 2024 season. Apart from the roster tweaks, the team has also been experimenting with their compositions.

Unlike other teams using Jett as their primary Duelist, Heretics have used the likes of Neon and Yoru for most of their matches. This has led to some great results against some tournament favorites like NAVI and FUT. While the chances of them picking Iso aren't quite as high as the rest, it would be incredible to see Heretics go all out with him on the stage.

