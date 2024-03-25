"I still need to work on revitalizing my mentality."- Gen.G's Meteor on his biggest takeaway during VCT Masters Madrid (Exclusive)

VCT Masters Madrid has finally ended. The Grand Finals between Pacific's Gen.G and Americas' Sentinels was perhaps one of the most exciting matches in Valorant esports history. The series had both teams giving it their all and pushing each other to the absolute limit to become the Masters winner.

The two teams who had previously met each other showed a completely different form in the Bo5 (Best-of-five). Each team won on their own map pick, and it ultimately came down to the decider map, Icebox. Here is when Sentinels were finally able to slip away with a lead and got themselves a 3-2 victory.

In the post-match conference, Sportskeeda esports' Sneh Jadhav got the chance to talk to Gen.G's Meteor, during which he said:

"I still need to work on revitalizing my mentality."

Gen.G's Meteor opens up about what he has learned while competing in VCT Masters Madrid

Expand Tweet

Gen.G came into the event as the heavy favorites, given how they destroyed the Pacific teams and even took down Paper Rex. The roster consisted of great individual players with a deep map pool and some great strategies.

The team had previously defeated Sentinels in a very dominant fashion, which led many to believe similar results in the Grand Finals. However, Sentinels kept up with Gen.G and exploited their weakness to eventually win VCT Masters Madrid.

During the post-match conference, Sportskeeda esports asked Gen.G's Meteor what his biggest takeaway was from the entire event. Here's what he had to say:

"Out of myself, as a player with strong mentality even when things aren't looking too great. But throughout this series I discovered something about myself that I still need to work on revitalizing my mentality, keeping a strong mentality when we are behind. I guess I learned how to overcome those type of pressures and how to deal with pressure in those dire situations."

Expand Tweet

Due to this loss, Gen.G finished in second place at VCT Masters Madrid. Their next match will take place during the Pacific League.

Check out these VCT articles:

5 best Controller players to look out for at Masters Madrid || 5 best Duelist players to look out for at Masters Madrid || 5 best Initiator players to look out for at Masters Madrid