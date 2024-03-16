"It was a climb to get back up here"- Sentinels' TenZ on his growth as a player coming into VCT Masters Madrid (Exclusive)

VCT Masters Madrid has been one of the most evenly matched events in Valorant esports history. The eight teams from the four franchised leagues have presented some incredible matches in the Swiss stage. One of those matches on Day 2 when Americas' Sentinels faced off against EMEA's Team Heretics.

Both teams put up splendid performances as the third map became the decider. After winning their own map picks, Sentinels were able to just barely close out the series on the final map with a 13-11 win in regulation and avoid overtime. They won the series 2-1, sending Team Heretics to the losers bracket.

During the post match conference, Sportskeeda Esports' Sneh Jadhav got the chance to talk to Sentinels' TenZ during which he remarked:

"It was a climb to get back up here."

Sentinels' TenZ opens up about his growth as a player from his last international appearance to VCT Masters Madrid

After the underwhelming performance last year, Sentinels made some key changes to their roster by bringing in a new IGL (In-game Leader), johnqt, and reacquiring Zellsis. This team was able to shock everyone as they won one of the most competitive OFF//SEASON events and also became the winners of the Americas Kickoff.

Sentinels' TenZ was one of the biggest players to look out for in this event. His role switch from the primary Duelist to more flexible roles led to positive results for both the team and his individual self. In their first match of VCT Masters Madrid against Team Heretics, he was able to prove that he is still one of the most skilled Valorant players in the world.

During the post match conference, Sportskeeda Esports asked TenZ what he thought of his evolution as a player since 2021. How had he grown to become the 2024 version of himself who qualified for VCT Masters Madrid and also took down Team Heretics? Here's what he had to say:

"I would just say every year or day, I was growing as a player and just certain aspects of my play is a lot better. My teamwork, not overheating, flexibility stuff like that so. It was a climb to get back up here."

After their win against Heretics, Sentinels will now be heading to the winner's bracket of VCT Masters Madrid. Their next match will be an extremely tough one as they will face off against the number one seed from EMEA, Karmine Corp.

