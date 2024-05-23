"It felt like any other game."- G2 Esports' icy on his experience after facing off against T1 in VCT Masters Shanghai (Exclusive)

VCT Masters Shanghai is the second global LAN event of the 2024 season. The 12 teams that qualified for this event will go through multiple stages to get their hand on the trophy. They will start with the Swiss stage and continue in the Playoffs to fight for the title of Masters winners. The event opened with an intense Bo3 (Best-of-three) series between Americas' G2 Esports and Pacific's T1.

Both teams could win on their opponent's map pick and took the series to the decider map, Lotus. While T1 started strong, G2 mounted an insane comeback to win the series by 2-1.

At the post-match conference, Sportskeeda Esports' Sneh Jadhav got the chance to talk to G2 Esports' icy, during which he said:

"It felt like any other game."

G2 Esports' icy talks about his experience in the first international match of VCT Masters Shanghai

G2 Esports were a hotly anticipated team coming into the 2024 season. However, after an underwhelming performance in Kickoff, they underwent a roster change. This is where icy was added to the team for Stage 1.

While many doubted icy's capabilities in VCT, he performed extraordinarily toward the end of Stage 1. He was ferocious with his mechanical skill and got some clutch kills for his team.

VCT Masters Shanghai is the first time icy will play internationally. After the intense series win against T1, Sportskeeda Esports approached icy to ask him about his experience playing on this stage and how he felt after going head-to-head against the veteran Duelist pro, Sayaplayer. Here's what he said:

"For me, going into it felt like any other game. After the Playoffs games (VCT Americas Stage 1), I have a lot of experience going into this game where the pressure was on. So it felt like going into this game was just another game and I got into the server, just sat down and locked in."

With this win, G2 Esports will head to the Upper Bracket of the Swiss stage of VCT Masters Shanghai. Winning the next match will help them instantly qualify for the Playoffs stage.

