"It was just a tough game."- Leviatán's C0M after their loss against Gen.G in VCT Masters Shanghai (Exclusive)

VCT Masters Shanghai is approaching the end of its first phase of the Swiss stage. Eight out of the 12 teams are competing to secure the remaining four Playoffs Stage spots. Day 2 started with a match between Pacific's Gen.G and Americas' Leviatán.

Both teams had heavy expectations coming into VCT Masters Shanghai. The Best-of-three series saw each team win on their own map picks. However, on the final map, Breeze, Gen.G took control and won the series by 2-1.

At the post-match conference, Sportskeeda Esports' Sneh Jadhav spoke with Leviatán's C0M, during which he said:

"It was just a tough game."

Leviatán's C0M talks about the reason for their loss against Gen.G in VCT Masters Shanghai

Leviatán reclaimed their status as a superteam in the latter stages of Americas Stage 1. They were the top team from their group and eventually became the number-three seed coming into VCT Masters Shanghai.

The first opponent for Leviatán was by no means an easy one. Gen.G proved themselves with a second-place finish in Masters Madrid and their resurgence during the Pacific Stage 1. This matchup was most certainly expected to be a close one. While Leviatán had a hot start, Gen.G walked away with a 2-1 win.

During the post-match conference, Sportskeeda Esports approached Leviatán's C0M to ask him how he felt about his team's overall performance in the series despite the loss. Here's what he said:

"I think overall it was just like a really tough game. I mean I don't know really what to say for me personally. I was playing a little rough so... I think overall it was just a tough game. We didn't adapt as well as we would want to and we just gotta prepare and look forward to the next match."

Due to this loss, Leviatán will now head to the lower bracket of the Swiss Stage in VCT Masters Shanghai. Their next match is against Pacific's T1, where both teams will play for their tournament lives.

