"It's always fun to play against them."- Sentinels' johnqt on his experience facing LOUD at VCT Masters Madrid (Exclusive)

The VCT Masters Madrid Playoffs stage has begun. The remaining four teams will go through a double-elimination format to get their hands on the Masters trophy. Day 6 was filled with two exciting matches, and one of them was an Americas showdown between Sentinels and LOUD.

Both teams are extremely familiar with each other and have grown quite a bit after their matches against some of the best in the world. The best-of-three (Bo3) was very close as both teams were able to win on their own map picks, but Sentinels managed to win the decider map in overtime and walked away with a 2-1 victory.

In the post-match conference, Sportskeeda Esports got the opportunity to talk to Sentinels' in-game leader, johnqt, during which he said:

"It's always fun to play against them."

Sentinels' johnqt talks about his experience facing off and IGLing against LOUD in VCT Masters Madrid

Expand Tweet

Sentinels and LOUD had previously faced off during the Americas Kickoff, where the latter was able to win their first matchup by a 2-0 win. However, Sentinels later clapped back with a 3-2 win in the Grand Finals of the same event. So, the matchup between these two was expected to be quite close in VCT Masters Madrid.

The viewers were treated with an exciting Bo3 between these two. While LOUD had a slow start on the first map, they were able to bounce back for the next two rounds and showed proper control over the remainder of the series. Despite this, Sentinels stayed resilient and were able to mount a comeback and take away the Bo3 series narrowly with a 2-1 win.

During the post-match conference of VCT Masters Madrid, Sportskeeda Esports approached Sentinels' IGL, johnqt , to ask him about his experience IGLing against a veteran team like LOUD and how it felt facing off against Saadhak. Here's what he had to say:

"I like playing against LOUD. I think they push us to the limits because they are such a great team, great individuals and obviously Saadhak is an amazing IGL so. It's always fun to play against them. So far we are 2-1 against them and all three series have been super close. I just think it's peak Valorant right now, Sentinels vs LOUD. And obviously it's enjoyable."

He added further:

"I think the fact that we played against each other so much just makes it harder because it's just like a mind game because they know what we are gonna do so at the end of the day it's just mind games and whoever is going to show up at the end of the day."

Expand Tweet

Due to this victory, Sentinels have progressed further in the upper brackets of the Playoffs in VCT Masters Madrid. Their next opponent will be Pacific's Gen.G, where they will be playing for the Grand Finals spot.

Check out these VCT articles:

All the qualified teams at Masters Madrid || 5 Duelist players to look out for at Masters Madrid || 5 Controller players to look out for at Masters Madrid