Leviatan kiNgg makes it to the 1,000 kill club during VCT Americas Stage 1

Francisco Alberto Aravena, better known as kiNgg in Valorant, has just secured 1,000 kills in VCT Americas. This record only applies to the regional games. Leviatan's in-game leader led the team to a major victory against KRÜ Esports during the Valorant Champions Tour 2024: Americas Stage 1. In doing so, he has joined other iconic Valorant players in the 1000-kill club.

The list includes his own teammate and iconic duelist, aspas, keznit from KRÜ Esports and zekken from Sentinels. Here's more.

kiNgg completes 1,000 kills during recent VCT Americas match against KRÜ Esports

Leviatan was formed back in 2020 and kiNgg joined on November 3, 2021. Since then, he's done a great job fighting alongside the team and leading them as well.

His team and KRÜ Esports have had a long history filled with many victories, with the latest one fulfilling one big achievement for the 23-year-old. Not only did they 2:1 their opponents, but he also joined the 1,000 kill club.

His teammate, aspas, first secured his 1,000 kills in the VCTs when he was a member of LOUD in August 2023. After winning the match at the VCT Americas Stage 1, the Leviatan leader took to his X handle to celebrate the win and thank the fans.

During the match, kiNgg had the second-highest kill-to-death ratio at 1.24. The IGL dropped 56 kills in all three maps, with his star duelist aspas going up to 59 kills.

The game ended when Leviatan won the final map, Lotus. On the first map, Ascent, the IGL managed to drop about 12 kills, maintaining a apositive K/D ratio. However, his other teammates were far ahead of him at the time.

In fact, the only time he was top-fragging in the whole lobby was when Leviatan lost to KRÜ on Breeze. As Viper, kiNgg proved to be of great value to the team, but the match was lost at 14-12 after overtime.

Finally, on Lotus, the third and final map, kiNgg dropped 15 kills to secure his place in the 1,000-kill club with a sweet victory at hand.

