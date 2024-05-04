NRG Esports vs 100 Thieves - VCT Americas 2024 Stage 1: Predictions, where to watch, and more

NRG Esports vs 100 Thieves is a Group Stage match in VCT Americas 2024 Stage 1. Both teams are in quite different situations when it comes to qualifying for the Playoffs.

Currently, NRG Esports is at three wins and two losses, putting them in fourth place in their group. Meanwhile, 100 Thieves have two wins and two losses, earning them the second place of their group.

NRG Esports vs 100 Thieves - Which team will win this match at VCT Americas 2024 Stage 1?

Predictions

NRG Esports came into the 2024 season as the superteam to look out for but has struggled to live up to that expectation. After missing out on VCT Masters Madrid, the team has looked much worse than they did in Kickoff. This Bo3 (Best-of-three) is a do-or-die for NRG Esports if they want to qualify for the next stage.

100 Thieves, on the other hand, has seen a decent improvement since the Americas Kickoff. Defeating teams like Cloud9 and G2 Esports in a clean 2-0 fashion has given them a lot of confidence. They've already qualified for the Playoffs stage.

This match of NRG Esports vs 100 Thieves very slightly favors the latter as they have looked better in their recent matches. However, NRG Esports is filled with some of the world's best and a pressure like today's might bring out a much stronger version of theirs.

Head-to-head

These teams have faced off against each other multiple times before. The most recent was during VCT Americas League 2023 where NRG Esports won the Bo3 series by 2-0.

Recent results

NRG Esports' most recent match was against Evil Geniuses in VCT Americas 2024 Stage 1, where they lost the Bo3 series by 1-2.

100 Thieves' most recent match was against KRÜ Esports in the same event, where they lost the Bo3 series by 1-2.

Potential Lineups

NRG Esports

Ethan " Ethan " Arnold

" Arnold Max " Demon1 " Mazanov

" Mazanov Austin " crashies " Roberts

" Roberts Victor " Victor " Wong

" Wong Jimmy " Marved " Nguyen

" Nguyen Chet "Chet" Singh (Coach)

100 Thieves

Kelden " Boostio " Pupello (IGL)

" Pupello (IGL) Sean " bang " Bezerra

" Bezerra Matthew " Cryocells " Panganiban

" Panganiban Daniel " eeiu " Vucenovic

" Vucenovic Peter " Asuna " Mazuryk

" Mazuryk Anthony "Zikz" Gray (Coach)

When and where to watch NRG Esports vs 100 Thieves

Fans can watch the match on the official YouTube and Twitch channels of VCT Americas. It will take place on May 4, 2024, at 2 pm PT/ 11 pm CET/ 2:30 am IST (next day).

Here are the links:

NRG Esports vs 100 Thieves on YouTube: Watch here

NRG Esports vs 100 Thieves on Twitch: Watch here

