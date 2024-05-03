FURIA vs Sentinels - VCT Americas 2024 Stage 1: Predictions, where to watch, and more

FURIA vs Sentinels is a Group Stage match of Week 5 in VCT Americas 2024 Stage 1. Both teams are in somewhat similar situations when it comes to making it to the Playoffs.

As of this writing, Sentinels are at two wins and three losses putting them in last place of their group. On the other end, FURIA is at zero wins and four losses putting them at fifth place of their group. This match has a very small chance of impacting any of these team's journey in Stage 1.

FURIA vs Sentinels - Which team will win this match at VCT Americas 2024 Stage 1?

Predictions

FURIA is currently among the weakest teams in the entire region. All of their losses have been extremely one-sided as they have only been able to win two maps out of the five matches they have played. FURIA is most definitely out of this event and will not qualify for the Playoffs stage.

Sentinels came into Stage 1 as the team to look out for after winning VCT Masters Madrid. Unfortunately, they have struggled to keep up their championship form and have not been able to close out maps against weaker teams. With their current record, Sentinels are likely out of this event and might not make it to the Playoffs stage.

This match of Sentinels vs FURIA heavily favors the former. While Sentinels may not be at their best right now, they still look significantly better than FURIA in every way.

Head-to-head

These teams have faced each other a couple of times before. The most recent was during VCT Americas League where Sentinels won the Bo3 (Best-of-three) by 2-1.

Recent results

FURIA's most recent match was against Cloud9 in VCT Americas 2024 Stage 1 where they lost their Bo3 series by 1-2.

Sentinels' most recent match was against LOUD at the same event where they lost the Bo3 series by 0-2.

Potential Lineups

FURIA

Vitor " kon4n " Hugo

" Hugo Leonardo " mwzera " Serrati

" Serrati Felipi " liazzi " Galiazzi

" Galiazzi Ilan " havoc " Eloy

" Eloy Khalil " Khalil " Schmidt

" Schmidt Pedro "Koy" Pulig (Coach)

Sentinels

Mohamed Amine "johnqt" Ouraid (IGL)

Ouraid (IGL) Tyson "Tenz" Ngo

Ngo Zachary "zekken" Patrone

Patrone Gustavo "Sacy" Rossi

Rossi Jordan "Zellsis" Montemurro

Montemurro Adam "kaplan" Kaplan (Head Coach)

When and where to watch FURIA vs Sentinels

Fans can watch the match on the official YouTube and Twitch channels of VCT Americas. It will take place on May 3, 2024, at 5 pm PT/ 2 am CEST (next day)/ 5:30 am IST (next day).

Here are the links,

FURIA vs Sentinels on YouTube: Watch here

Watch here FURIA vs Sentinels on Twitch: Watch here

