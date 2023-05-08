"Our problem lies in our lack of experience": takej elaborates on reasons behind Detonation FocusMe's performance in VCT 2023: Pacific League

With the final days of VCT 2023: Pacific League fast approaching, the fates of many teams have already been determined. Out of the ten teams that have been fighting it out for the past six weeks, only six will make it into the playoffs, after which two teams will be selected to represent the region in VCT Masters 2023, to be held in Tokyo, Japan.

One of the teams that fans will definitely not see in Tokyo is none other than Japanese representatives, Detonation FocusMe. They have been having something of a difficult tournament so far and have not been able to win even a single series.

In an exclusive interview with Abhipsito Das of Sportskeeda after their Week 6 match in VCT Pacific League against T1, Takemori "takej" Shogo opens up about the struggles the team has been going through, his views on his performance in the match, and more.

DFM's takej speaks about match against T1 in Week 6 of VCT 2023: Pacific League

Q. Your teammate Suggest mentioned earlier that there were some problems with planning and how your IGL approached the game. How has the team been dealing with those issues?

takej: Our IGL is trying really hard to study the games and plan for us, but our problem lies in our lack of experience. That is the part we need to work on, and reviewing games will give us some help with that.

Q. What did you think about your team's overall performance today?

takej: I think our team’s performance is improving from week to week, which I think is a good thing.

[On an individual level, what are some of the things you feel like you did well, and what are some things you could have done better today?]

takej: Firstly, I would like to improve myself by watching my VODs from this match, and I am going to work on my mechanics so my aim is better. Recently I upgraded my monitor settings to 360Hz, which I think has already improved my aim. I am also going to work on my movement and my skills as a team player.

Q. If you had to point out a couple of things that impressed you in T1's playstyle today, what would they be?

takej: On Split, I was showing them my setups before they revealed much. I think that is something that I found really impressive.

Q. Were you prepared for the Harbor-Viper combo on Lotus? How did you adjust to it?

takej: Using Harbor on Lotus was a really nice strategy against Operators. Also, using his abilities, they could easily gain map control.

We had counters to this Harbor strategy, but in the first map, our mechanics weren’t that good, and this cost us the map.

Q. With six losses in VCT Pacific, making it into the playoffs seems like a far-off goal at the moment. How does that affect your approach to matches going ahead?

takej: Both my mental state and the team’s mental state are quite good. We don’t have any experience winning in VCT yet, so it doesn’t affect us too much. We will just approach the upcoming matches how we have done so far, with a strong mentality.

