"He has a good place in the game": Gen.G Elmapuddy on Harbor at VCT Pacific 2023

Korea's Gen.G played against Indonesia's Rex Regum Qeon in the last match of Week 1 of VCT Pacific 2023 on Monday, March 27, 2023. The match was expected to go the way of the Koreans and the result caused no upsets.

There were a few interesting takeaways from the composition used by Gen.G in the first map, however, Fracture left space for some questions as to what more one could expect to see from the team in their upcoming VCT Pacific showings.

Gen.G coach Elmapuddy shares his thoughts on Harbor at VCT Pacific 2023

Gen.G used one of the most unique Fracture compositions in their opening game against RRQ at the VCT Pacific League. Instead of going for the standard Breach-Brimstone-Killjoy/Cypher setup, they chose to replace Brimstone with Astra and the Sentinel with Viper. This sort of composition was used by Fnatic in the earliest days of Fracture at Champions 2021.

The team achieved relative success in their opening match, albeit not against the strongest of contenders in the tournament. However, this led to the question of whether the team was willing to experiment with other relatively less popular Agents like Harbor.

When asked about this, coach Chris "Elmapuddy" Tebbit responded:

I cannot tell you if you will see Harbor from us in the future, as we have to keep some of that stuff private.

He shared his ideas on how the Indian Valorant Agent could be quite useful on the attacking side of maps. He added:

I think on attack he is very strong. You can just send his wall (Cascade) out, and run behind or send utility, such as Skye flashes, behind. He is very strong in getting map control on attack. His orb is really strong in defusing and planting the Spike. He has a good place in the game.

However, he was a bit wary about Harbor's effectiveness on defense, pointing out his concerns as:

Defense-wise, he can be lacking if you don't play aggressively. If you merely sit inside site with him trying to anchor it, he kind of lacks from that point of view, so you need to play quite aggressively, but that's not such a bad thing on some of the maps in the current map pool.

All things considered, he did not dismiss the possibility of fans seeing Gen.G come up with a Harbor pick during the VCT Pacific 2023 season, even if not immediately or even on Fracture.

Poll : 0 votes